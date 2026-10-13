Nilekani panel explores last-minute question papers to prevent exam leaks

The Centre’s task force on examination reforms is considering generating question papers at the last minute from a large question bank to prevent leaks. The panel is expected to submit its recommendations within three months of its formation on July 28, Nandan Nilekani, who heads the high-powered task force, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Nilekani said the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or Neet (UG), paper leak had raised questions about the need for conventional question papers, given the financial incentive to obtain and sell them in advance.

“So I think the question becomes, why do we need to have something called a question paper? Because the moment you have a question paper, that creates an economic incentive for that to be sold. So the way to do it is to really have a massive bank of questions. And only at the last minute, generate the question paper for that day,” he said. This approach would remove the financial incentive to obtain and sell question papers in advance, he added.

Nilekani said artificial intelligence (AI) could also be used to generate question papers on the day of an examination to prevent leaks. The panel is also examining the expansion of computer-based testing, which would require a wider network of examination centres, he said. India currently has around 150,000 locations where candidates can take tests, and this network needs to expand, Nilekani observed. “We have 150,000 locations where a young boy or girl can take a test. That needs to be expanded. So I think these are all systemic issues which we will address in our committee,” he said. The committee would identify the root causes of examination-related problems and use technology to address systemic weaknesses, Nilekani said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen to implement its recommendations.

Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force led by the Infosys cofounder on July 26, following protests over the Neet (UG) 2026 paper leak and demands for accountability in the examination system. The Centre subsequently informed the Supreme Court that the panel would recommend reforms to strengthen the security and credibility of competitive examinations, particularly those conducted by the National Testing Agency. AI could help India improve literacy and numeracy among millions of people, Nilekani said. AI tools could also make information more accessible by allowing people to interact with computers in their preferred languages, he added. Nilekani dismissed concerns that AI would lead to widespread job losses in India’s information technology services sector, calling the argument “absolutely hogwash”. Companies would need greater support to fundamentally transform their operations using AI, creating more work for technology services firms, he said.

“I think this is all disaster marketing to suit the interests of large capital. The fact of the matter is that the requirement for companies like Infosys or others is actually more than ever before because the transformation of enterprise is a very complex activity. And AI requires fundamentally reimagining the way you do business. And it’s a root and branch surgery that is required. And this, in fact, even more requires firms like ours to show companies how to go about making those transformations, how to reimagine the future,” he said. Nilekani said companies would need to transform their operations, reskill workers, and build new capabilities to adopt AI, adding that the technology’s capabilities were far ahead of its deployment. While AI coding agents would make coding more productive, he said, most of the work in technology projects extended beyond coding to include governance, change management, and business transformation.