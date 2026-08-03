UGC to accept NSPG, Ishan Uday scholarship program applications on NSP soon

UGC Scholarship 2026: According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), applications for the National Scholarship for Post-Graduate Studies (NSPG) and the ISHAN UDAY Special Scholarship Scheme for the North Eastern Region will soon be accepted through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The application gateway for the two scholarships is being launched by the UGC.

Applications will be processed entirely through the National Scholarship Portal. Students must first obtain a One-Time Registration (OTR) number before submitting their applications.

UGC on NSPG and the ISHAN UDAY Special Scholarship Scheme 2026

In addition to sharing the update in a post on X, the UGC asked Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to make sure that Institutional Nodal Officers (INOs) carefully verify scholarship applications within 15 days of receiving them on the National Scholarship Portal.

The UGC stated in the public notice, "All Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are requested to ensure that the Institutional Nodal Officers (INOs) verify and approve/defect/reject scholarship applications within 15 days of their receipt on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Timely verification is essential to provide students with sufficient time to rectify any deficiencies or errors in their applications before the closing of the portal".

"HEIs are also requested to provide necessary support and guidance to eligible students during the application process and facilitate timely resolution of issues, if any, on the National Scholarship Portal," it added.

How to apply for 2026 UGC NSPG and Ishan Uday special scholarship applications?

· Open the National Scholarship Portal homepage, scholarships.gov.in.

· Press the New Registration option to launch the OTR framework.

· Provide your Aadhaar card or Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID) with an active mobile number.

· Fill in the One-Time Password (OTP) dispatched to your phone to complete authentication.

· Generate the new 14-digit OTR number and set up your updated dashboard password.

· Then, logged into your profile with your OTR credentials, you can enter the application.

· Enter your current university roll status, qualifying marks, and institutional tracking details.

· Route to the UGC central schemes section and choose either NSPG or Ishan Uday.

· Attach clear, scanned copies of required legal and academic records.

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About UGC 2026 schemes

For a period of 3 to 5 years, the program provides qualifying students with annual financial help that ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹80,000, depending on the course. The applicants' parents' yearly income cannot be more than ₹4.5 lakh.

The goal of the Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Program is to assist North Eastern Region undergraduate students. The scholarship is available to students who are accepted into the first year of a regular undergraduate program at an accredited university after completing Class 12 at a recognised board in the Northeast.