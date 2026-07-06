Odisha textbook fiasco: Why a batch of school books was riddled with errors

As many as 55 textbooks in Odia language for subjects ranging from literature, social science, mathematics and geography to skill education, besides Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu and English language books have been prepared for elementary education by the Directorate of Teacher Education and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (DTE and SCERT) under the Odisha Curriculum Framework for School Education 2025, in line with NEP 2020. A total of 29.6 million copies have been printed at a cost of around ~380 crore for 5.3 million students across 49,259 elementary schools (Classes I to VIII) in the state.