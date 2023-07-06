Home / Education / News / OJEE 2023 counselling registration begins today, check full details below

OJEE 2023 counselling registration begins today, check full details below

OJEE 2023 counselling registration starts today, July 6, 2023. Candidates can apply from the official website, and the last date for registration is July 12, 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
OJEE counselling registration begins on July 6, 2023

Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee begins (OJEE) counselling registration on July 6, 2023, for different courses.

Candidates who are interested to take admission in BTECH, BARCH, BPLAN, BCAT, or Integrated M.Sc. courses in different state government and private colleges, institutes, and universities can apply now.

Candidates can register themselves for the OJEE counselling through the official website, i.e., ojee.nic.in.

According to the official update, the last date to apply for OJEE counselling is 12th July 2023. The OJEE mock seat allotment based on choices filled in by the candidates will be available on July 12.

Choice lock facility activation with the help of the candidate's password starts on July 14, 2023, and data reconciliation, verification, and validation of allocated seats will take place between July 16 to July 18, 2023.

How to register for OJEE 2023 counselling?

  1. Go to the official website of OJEE, i.e., ojee.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, check for the OJEE counselling registration link and click on it.
  3. On the next page, candidates should register themselves.
  4. On the login page, they should log in using the required credentials 
  5. Now make the payment using counselling fees and submit the form
  6. You can take the printout for future reference.
The application fee for the OJEE counselling is Rs 450, and allotted candidates need to deposit part admission or seat confirmation fee of Rs 10,000 (for general candidates) and Rs 5,000 (for SC/ST/PC candidates). The payment should be made through the Bill Desk or HDFC payment gateway.
 
Candidates are advised to complete the process before the deadline and visit the website for further details.

Topics :Entrance ExamsOdisha BTech programmes

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

