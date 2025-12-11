2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
OTET admit card 2025 Out: Admit cards for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test are now available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha). Candidates who are scheduled to take the exams can use their registration number or mobile number to visit the official website, bseodisha.ac.in, and get their call letter.
OTET is a state-level eligibility exam that serves as the entry point for evaluating applicants' eligibility for teaching jobs in Odisha's primary (Grades 1–5) and upper primary (Grades 6–8) schools. The date of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is set for December 17, 2025.
How to download the OTET Admit Card 2025?
1. Go to the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.
2. Press on the OTET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.
4. Press on submit, and your hall ticket will be displayed.
To download the admit card, candidates must provide their mobile number or registration number. To prevent any last-minute problems, they are urged to download it as soon as possible and review every aspect. An essential document that verifies a candidate's eligibility to take the test is the OTET Admit Card 2025.
Personal details, such as name, roll number, photo, signature, exam location, reporting time, and category, must be thoroughly verified by applicants. Any error that goes undiscovered could result in issues, such as being turned away on exam day. The written exam will be conducted for Paper I and Paper II in two shifts.
