OTET is a state-level eligibility exam that serves as the entry point for evaluating applicants' eligibility for teaching jobs in Odisha's primary (Grades 1–5) and upper primary (Grades 6–8) schools. The date of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is set for December 17, 2025.

How to download the OTET Admit Card 2025?

1. Go to the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

2. Press on the OTET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

4. Press on submit, and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

More about the OTET Admit Card 2025