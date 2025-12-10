Home / Education / News / RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 expected to be out today at rrbcdg.gov.in

The RRB is expected to release the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 today, on Dec 10, 2025. Candidates can download the exam city slip through the official websites of the regional RRBs

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
The RRB NTPC city notification slip for undergraduate positions will shortly be made available by the Railway Recruitment Boards. The RRB NTPC city slip is released 10 days before the exam date, in accordance with the prior announcement. 
 
As a result, it should be available at any time. Applicants can get the RRB NTPC undergraduate city notification slip online from the railways' regional websites.
 
The RRB NTPC 2025 city notification slip for CBT 2 UG exams must be downloaded using the user ID, password, and captcha code. The CBT 2 exam is scheduled to take place on December 20, 2025.

How to download RRB NTPC 2025 UG City Intimation Slip for CBT 2 Exam? 

Visit the region-wise official websites of RRBs 
On the home page, press on 'CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG): CBT-2 City-Intimation’
In the login window, fill in the user ID and password
The RRB NTPC city slip will appear 

Are login details required to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025? 

Given below are the login credentials, which candidates have to download the NTPC city intimation slip:
 
Registration Number 
User Password (Date of Birth). 

More about the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exams

The organisation will fill 3445 positions through this recruitment campaign. On December 20, 2025, the second CBT will take place. The exam is a computer-based test (CBT) that lasts 90 minutes. 
 
There will be 120 questions in all, worth 120 marks. Three sections will comprise the question paper: general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning.
 

Topics :Indian Railways recruitmentIndian Railway RecruitmentIndian Railways

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

