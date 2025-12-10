RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 expected to be out today at rrbcdg.gov.in

The RRB NTPC city notification slip for undergraduate positions will shortly be made available by the Railway Recruitment Boards. The RRB NTPC city slip is released 10 days before the exam date, in accordance with the prior announcement.

As a result, it should be available at any time. Applicants can get the RRB NTPC undergraduate city notification slip online from the railways' regional websites.

The RRB NTPC 2025 city notification slip for CBT 2 UG exams must be downloaded using the user ID, password, and captcha code. The CBT 2 exam is scheduled to take place on December 20, 2025.

How to download RRB NTPC 2025 UG City Intimation Slip for CBT 2 Exam? • Visit the region-wise official websites of RRBs • On the home page, press on 'CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG): CBT-2 City-Intimation' • In the login window, fill in the user ID and password • The RRB NTPC city slip will appear Save and download it. Are login details required to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025? Given below are the login credentials, which candidates have to download the NTPC city intimation slip: