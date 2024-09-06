Over 300 companies from 20 countries to participate in Didac India 2024

Over 300 firms from 20 countries will showcase over 5,000 products and technologies at the 14th edition of Asia's largest education and skills sector exhibition and conference DIDAC India 2024 here. The 14th edition of Didac India is being organised by global exhibitor Messe Stuttgart India, in partnership with India Didactics Association (IDA), India's only National association for the education and skills fraternity from September 18 to 20 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) in Delhi, a statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the statement, the education industry worldwide is anticipated to reach USD 10 trillion in the next decade. With a CAGR of 4.5 per cent, it is expected to contribute to over 6 per cent of global GDP.

India's education and skilling industry is projected to reach USD 313 billion by 2030.

India Didactics Association CEO Aditya Gupta said that to support the government's vision and further boost India's education system, DIDAC India 2024 brings together thought leaders, educators, policymakers and industry officials from across the world for in-depth exploration and global showcase.

India is witnessing a massive shift in the education and skilling sector with the introduction of AI and tech-driven solutions.

Addressing this need of the hour, DIDAC India's 14th edition will showcase a diverse array of futuristic solutions and resources to bolster the sector.

The event features the participation of prominent brands such as Google, Apple, HP, Samsung, IBO, BenQ, Janatics, Pearson, Roombr, Teachmint, ViewSonic, Chartwells, Leadership Boulevard (Lead School), SchoolNet, Senses and several others.

International pavilions from many countries like Germany, Finland, the State of Victoria, and the State of New South Wales, UK, among others, will add to the grandeur.

IDA is the exclusive membership association for the education and training fraternity engaged in improving pedagogy, learning, and teaching practices.

It works with 88,000+ educators from 250 Indian cities, along with the central government and states.

It has also partnered with various bodies like UGC, AICTE, NCERT, CBSE and others for numerous initiatives. It represents India in the international education communities and is partnered with national associations and ministries from over 19 countries.