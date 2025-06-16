PhysicsWallah to provide Rs 300 crore learning tools in Telangana

Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Education of Telangana to offer educational products worth Rs 300 crore across the academic years 2025–2029. As part of the initiative, PhysicsWallah will deliver live classes, localised content, online educational resources including videos, articles and exercises, and access to AI tutors that can assist with doubts.

According to the company, the partnership will benefit students from Grades 9–12 in the state. For students in Classes 11 and 12, the content will be aligned with NEET and JEE preparation, while Class 9 and 10 students will have access to foundational resources to support academic performance, the company said in a statement.