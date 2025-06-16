TS Inter Supplementary results 2025 declared for 1st, 2nd year students

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd-year students today, June 16.

Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2025 can now check their results on the official websites — tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary exam 2025: Key highlights

Exam Dates: May 22 to May 30, 2025

Exam Shifts: 1st Year – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM 2nd Year – 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM



TS Inter supply results 2025: Official websites

Here are the official websites to check the TS Inter supply results 2025:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in,

results.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link “TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 for 1st & 2nd Year”

Enter your hall ticket number and submit

Download and save your TS Inter Marks Memo 2025 Pass percentage (General Stream – Main Exams 2025) 1st Year: 66.89% (2,93,852 out of 4,39,302 passed) 2nd Year: 71.37% (2,85,435 out of 3,99,943 passed) TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: First year breakdown Total Pass: 1,79,531 students

General: 1,68,079

Vocational: 11,452 Improvement category Passed: 1,23,796

General: 1,21,272

Vocational: 2,524 Non-Improvement category Passed: 1,42,566

General: 1,28,086

Vocational: 14,480 Overall pass percentage – 1st Year 2025 Total: 67.4%

General Stream: 67.4%

Vocational Stream: 67.35% Gender-Wise performance Girls: 73.92% pass (General – 73.88%, Vocational – 74.75%)

Boys: 61.89% pass (General – 61.75%, Vocational – 63.6%) What’s next after the TS Inter Supply result 2025? Passed Students: Eligible for college admissions and higher education courses.

Eligible for college admissions and higher education courses. Failed Students: Can reappear in the next supplementary exams (dates to be announced).

