TS Inter Supplementary results 2025 declared for 1st, 2nd year students

TS Inter Supplementary exam 2025: Key highlights
- Exam Dates: May 22 to May 30, 2025
- Exam Shifts:
- 1st Year – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- 2nd Year – 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
TS Inter supply results 2025: Official websites
- tgbie.cgg.gov.in,
- results.cgg.gov.in
How to check the TS Inter Supply results 2025?
- Visit the official websites – tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the link “TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 for 1st & 2nd Year”
- Enter your hall ticket number and submit
- Download and save your TS Inter Marks Memo 2025
Pass percentage (General Stream – Main Exams 2025)
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: First year breakdown
- Total Pass: 1,79,531 students
- General: 1,68,079
- Vocational: 11,452
Improvement category
- Passed: 1,23,796
- General: 1,21,272
- Vocational: 2,524
Non-Improvement category
- Passed: 1,42,566
- General: 1,28,086
- Vocational: 14,480
Overall pass percentage – 1st Year 2025
- Total: 67.4%
- General Stream: 67.4%
- Vocational Stream: 67.35%
Gender-Wise performance
- Girls: 73.92% pass (General – 73.88%, Vocational – 74.75%)
- Boys: 61.89% pass (General – 61.75%, Vocational – 63.6%)
What’s next after the TS Inter Supply result 2025?
- Passed Students: Eligible for college admissions and higher education courses.
- Failed Students: Can reappear in the next supplementary exams (dates to be announced).
- Marks Recheck: Students can apply for revaluation or recounting via the TSBIE portal if needed.
TSBIE 2025: Marksheet and certificate
TS Inter Supply results 2025: Previous years’ trends:
- 2024: June 17
- 2023: July 7
- 2022: August 30
- 2021: June 28
- 2020: July 31
