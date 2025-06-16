Assam HSLC Compartment results 2025 out at sebaonline.org, details here

Assam HSLC Compartment Exam 2025: Key dates
- Exam Dates: May 23 to May 29, 2025
- Result Declared: June 16, 2025
- Mode of Result: Online (Provisional marksheet)
How to check SEBA Assam HSLC Compartmental results 2025?
- Visit the official websites – sebaonline.org or results.assam.nic.in
- Click on the link “HSLC Compartment Result 2025.”
- Enter your roll number and registration number.
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the provisional marksheet for reference.
SEBA Assam Compartment Exam 2025: Eligibility and criteria
- Only students who failed in up to three subjects and scored a minimum aggregate of 170 marks were eligible for the compartmental exams.
- The compartment exams included only theory papers.
- To qualify, students must secure:
- At least 30% in each subject attempted
- A minimum total of 180 marks
SEBA Grading System and Passing Divisions
|Division
|Marks Range
|Distinction
|400 marks and above
|First Division
|300 to 399 marks
|Second Division
|200 to 299 marks
|Third Division
|150 to 199 marks
Assam HSLC results 2025: Overview
- Overall Pass Percentage (April 2025 Exam): 63.98%
- Total Students Passed: 2,70,471
- Male Pass Percentage: 67.59%
- Female Pass Percentage: 61.09%
Assam HSLC results 2025: Toppers
- Amishi Saikia – 591/600 (Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat)
- Saptarswa Bordoloi – 590/600 (Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Kamrup)
- Anirban Borgohain – 589/600 (Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat)
What’s next after SEBA Compartment results 2025?
