Assam HSLC Compartment results 2025 out at sebaonline.org, details here

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has officially declared the Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 today, June 16, 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 10 compartment exams can now check their results online through the official websites – sebaonline.org and results.assam.nic.in.

As per the latest update on the result portal, the online marksheet is available for download. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and registration number handy to access the result.

Assam HSLC Compartment Exam 2025: Key dates

Exam Dates: May 23 to May 29, 2025

Result Declared: June 16, 2025

Mode of Result: Online (Provisional marksheet)

These exams provided a second chance to students who could not clear one or two subjects in the regular Class 10 board exams conducted earlier in the year. Passing candidates can now proceed with admission into Class 11 in their chosen stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts.

How to check SEBA Assam HSLC Compartmental results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the SEBA Assam HSLC Compartmental results 2025: Visit the official websites – sebaonline.org or results.assam.nic.in

Click on the link “HSLC Compartment Result 2025.”

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the provisional marksheet for reference. SEBA Assam Compartment Exam 2025: Eligibility and criteria According to SEBA’s guidelines: Only students who failed in up to three subjects and scored a minimum aggregate of 170 marks were eligible for the compartmental exams.

The compartment exams included only theory papers.

To qualify, students must secure:

At least 30% in each subject attempted

The provisional online mark sheet includes the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks. Students should collect their original marksheets from their respective schools for official use.

SEBA Grading System and Passing Divisions To pass the Assam Class 10 compartment exam, students must score at least 33% in each subject. SEBA follows a division-based grading system: Division Marks Range Distinction 400 marks and above First Division 300 to 399 marks Second Division 200 to 299 marks Third Division 150 to 199 marks Assam HSLC results 2025: Overview Overall Pass Percentage (April 2025 Exam): 63.98%

Total Students Passed: 2,70,471

Male Pass Percentage: 67.59%

Female Pass Percentage: 61.09% Assam HSLC results 2025: Toppers Amishi Saikia – 591/600 (Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat)

Saptarswa Bordoloi – 590/600 (Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Kamrup)

Anirban Borgohain – 589/600 (Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat) What’s next after SEBA Compartment results 2025? Qualified students: Can proceed with Class 11 admissions in their preferred streams.