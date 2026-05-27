Pradhan, Radhakrishnan review NEET-UG re-exam amid security concerns

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met K Radhakrishnan, former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman and head of the High-Powered Steering Committee on National Testing Agency (NTA) reforms, to review preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.

According to a statement from the ministry, the high-level meeting was attended by the secretary (higher education), director general of the NTA, senior officials of the agency, and representatives from the Ministry of Education.

During the meeting, the director general of the NTA briefed members on additional measures taken to strengthen examination security. “This included a comprehensive assessment of the existing surveillance mechanisms and plans for their further augmentation,” the release said.