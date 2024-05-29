Home / Education / News / RBSE 2024: Class 10th results to be announced soon at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 2024: Class 10th results to be announced soon at rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare results of Class 10 Board Exam at 5 pm on the official website at rajresults.nic.in. Students can view their marks once results are released

Rajasthan Board Matric result
Sonika Nitin Nimje
May 29 2024
Students who appeared in the Class 10th examination held by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE) can look at their scores after the result declaration at 5 pm today, May 29.
The direct link to view RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th result 2024 will be active after the declaration on Wednesday evening. Students can download their result from the Rajasthan board's official website at rajresults.nic.in. 

The Rajasthan education board held secondary exams between March 7 and March 30. As per the RBSE records, around 11 lakhs students registered for Class 10 board exams this year.

RBSE results 2024: Insights 

To pass through the test, students need to score at least 33% marks which implies they should accomplish a total of 198 marks out of a total of 600 marks. 
A total of 10,66,270 students had registered for the RBSE 10th board tests last year, out of which 10,41,373 students took the test and 9,42,360 passed.

RBSE 10th Result 2024: How To Download?

Go to the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Press on the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 link on the homepage
A new page will showcase where candidates can fill in their login details.
Press on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
View the result carefully and download the page.
Take a printout of the same for future use.

RBSE 10th Results 2024: How to Check via SMS?

Students need to type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 or 56263. For instance, a student with roll number 987654 can view their results by sending RJ10 987654 to 5676750 and they will get elaborated marks as a response.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024: Press Conference

The results of the Rajasthan Board class 10 will be declared through a press conference today, May 29 at 5 pm. The student’s total pass percentage, as well as the gender specific percentages will be announced. 
Assuming there is any mistake in the class 10th marksheet, students should contact their particular school principals who will reach out to the Rajasthan board. They can likewise directly contact RBSE through email or phone.

Rajasthan Board Matric Scores: Details 

The RBSE scorecards will comprises the following details:
    • Class
    • Student’s Name
    • School Code
    • Subject-wise theory marks
    • Subject-wise practical
    • Total Marks
    • Roll Number
    • Maximum marks
    • Result / Division
    • Pass/ Fail Status.  

Rajasthan Board 2024: RBSE 12th results declared at official website

May 29 2024

