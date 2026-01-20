Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AISSEE Answer Key 2026 soon: How to check Sainik School provisional key?

NTA will soon declare the AISSEE Answer Key 2026. The provisional key and objection window will be released on the official website. The Sainik School exam was conducted on January 18, 2026

AISSEE Answer Key 2026 soon. Photo: AdobeStock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AISSEE Answer Key 2026 will shortly be available from the National Testing Agency (NTA). When the provisional answer key is made available, candidates who took the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) can access it from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.
 
On January 18, the AISSEE 2026 was administered at 464 exam centres around the country. OMR answer sheets were used for the offline exam. While the Class 9 entrance exam was held from 2 to 5 p.m., the Class 6 entrance exam was held from 2 to 4.30 p.m.

How to download AISSEE Answer Key 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official AISSEE website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.
 
 
Step 2: Press on the link for ‘AISSEE Answer Key 2026’ available on the home page.
 
Step 3: Fill in the required login details on the new page.

Step 4: Submit the details to check the provisional answer key.
 
Step 5: Download and take a printout for later use.
 

AISSEE Answer Key 2026 pattern

There were 125 questions totalling 300 marks for the class 6 admission, and 150 questions totalling 400 marks for the class 9 admission. Inaccurate answers were 'not' marked negatively.
 
NTA will open the objection window in addition to the provisional answer key. Candidates may file objections by paying the required processing cost during the window, which is anticipated to be available for two to three days.
 

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

