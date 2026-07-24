SBI opens Summer Internship 2026: Eligibility, selection process explained

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for its Summer Internship Programme 2026, offering students an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the banking sector.

According to the bank, students can receive real-world experience in the banking and financial services industry while learning how India's biggest public sector bank operates. The internship is intended for students whose academic programs require industry training.

The State Bank of India (SBI) does not have a uniform national application process for internships, unlike regular recruiting drives. Opportunities are provided through campus collaborations, Learning and Development (L&D) departments, and various SBI offices.

Who can apply for the SBI Summer Internship 2026? The internship is open to students enrolled in full-time courses at universities or institutions that have been accredited by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or the University Grants Commission (UGC). Nonetheless, the internship must be a required component of their academic program and necessitate training at an outside organisation. ALSO READ: SBI PO Admit Card 2026 out at ibpsreg.ibps.in, exam on Aug 1; more details Students may be chosen directly from the relevant SBI office or through campus recruitment carried out by their institution. Based on its requirements, the bank has the right to accept or refuse any application.

Documents required for SBI Summer Internship 2026 Applicants are generally needed to submit the following documents during the application process: · Internship application form · Updated resume · Letter from the educational institution confirming the internship requirement · Valid Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. SBI Summer Internship 2026 selection process A face-to-face interview is the primary component of the SBI Summer Internship 2026 selection process. Certain candidates might also be requested to take part in a group discussion, depending on the requirements. The Learning and Development (L&D) division oversees the hiring procedure for internships at SBI Circle Offices.