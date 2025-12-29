Monday, December 29, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens to 'severe'; smog disrupts visibility

Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens to 'severe'; smog disrupts visibility

Delhi recorded an average AQI above 400 as very dense fog and smog reduced visibility, disrupted flights and trains, and prompted safety advisories across the capital

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Visuals from Kartavya Path showed vehicles moving almost entirely under headlights due to low visibility (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to very heavy smog and sharply reduced visibility on Monday morning, with air quality in the national capital slipping into the ‘severe’ category. The average air quality index (AQI) stood at 402 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Anand Vihar recorded the worst air quality in the city with an AQI of 455. More than half of Delhi’s 40 monitoring stations — 24 in total — reported ‘severe’ air quality levels. Twelve stations were in the ‘very poor’ category, most hovering close to 400. Only NSIT Dwarka recorded a relatively lower AQI of 248, which still fell in the ‘poor’ category.
 

Also Read

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands during a press conference after their lunch meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club | REUTERS

Trump meets Zelenskyy amid renewed US push to end Ukraine conflict

Flights, fog, Indigo

Dense fog in Delhi disrupts flights and trains as IMD issues orange alert

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Visibility drops as dense fog blankets north India; Delhi on orange alert

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi exploring tie-up with IIT Kanpur to find pollution sources: Sirsa

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Akums President Finance Rajkumar Bafna resigns citing Delhi pollution

Data from IIT Delhi, Lodhi Road and RK Puram was unavailable at the time of filing this report.
 
Which areas recorded the worst AQI?
 
Several parts of the city saw AQI levels well into the severe range. Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 456, followed by Sonia Vihar at 444, Wazirpur at 443, Rohini at 442, Jahangirpuri at 439 and Shadipur at 434. AQI also crossed 400 at ITO.
 
For reference, the CPCB classifies AQI levels between 401 and 500 as ‘severe’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’ and 0–50 as ‘good’.
 
How is dense fog affecting visibility?
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning for ‘very dense fog’ across most parts of Delhi between 5:31 am and 8:31 am. Authorities advised commuters to drive cautiously, use fog lights, avoid unnecessary travel and cover their faces.
 
Visuals from Kartavya Path showed vehicles moving almost entirely under headlights due to extremely low visibility.
 
What is the impact on flights and trains?
 
At Delhi airport, visibility dropped to around 125 metres. In a passenger advisory posted on X, the airport said flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, warning that delays or cancellations were possible. 
Train services were also disrupted, with several arrivals and departures delayed as thick smog reduced visibility across the region.
 
Delhi weather forecast
 
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may fall to about 7 degrees Celsius. Very dense fog is likely to persist during early morning hours, continuing to affect transport and daily routines in the capital.

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Southern Railway to double train capacity in major cities by 2030: Vaishnaw

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Mumbai civic polls: Shiv Sena-BJP talks near final; Congress-VBA join hands

Fire, Train Fire, Secunderabad Train fire

1 killed as Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express train catches fire in Andhra

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Delhi's AQI 'very poor'; MeT issues 'orange' alert for dense fog on Monday

Supreme Court, SC

Unnao rape victim hopes SC delivers justice as CBI challenges Sengar bail

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution air pollution Delhi weather BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRajesh Bhosale Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodaySmallCap Index Stocks in 2026Delhi Weather TodayStocks to Buy TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon