Home / Education / News / Education Ministry may consider expanding ONOS scheme to pvt universities

Education Ministry may consider expanding ONOS scheme to pvt universities

The Union Education Ministry is considering extending the One Nation One Subscription scheme to private higher education institutions, following representations from the private education sector

student school education
Currently, only government and government-aided laboratories, education institutions, and research and development (R&D) institutions are eligible to participate in ONOS.
Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 9:56 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Union Education Ministry is actively considering inclusion of around 31,000 private higher education institutions (HEIs) under the government’s One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme, according to sources.
 
What has prompted the proposal to include private HEIs? 
While no timeline has been shared, people in the know told Business Standard that representations for the same have been submitted by private HEIs, which are under discussion by the ministry.
 
“The ministry is considering a proposal to make ONOS available to private HEIs on a pre-negotiated payment basis,” sources added. India has 473 private universities and over 31,000 private colleges, according to data from the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for 2021–22.
 
Who is currently eligible under the ONOS scheme? 
Currently, only government and government-aided laboratories, education institutions, and research and development (R&D) institutions are eligible to participate in ONOS.
 
How will access be managed under the scheme? 
The entire subscription process will be centrally coordinated by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre under the University Grants Commission (UGC).
 
“INFLIBNET will manage the distribution of digital access to these journals, ensuring a seamless experience for users,” the ministry has earlier stated.
 
What is ONOS and how will it be rolled out? 
Launched in January this year, ONOS is a central sector scheme of the Department of Higher Education that aims to provide nationwide access to international scientific and academic content under a unified subscription model to students, faculty members, and researchers from Indian HEIs and research organisations.
 
The first phase will allow all government institutes and universities to access scholarly articles published in 13,400 international journals. In the second phase, access will gradually be opened to private institutes, with universal access to published research studies being the final phase of expansion.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 out: How to check at tnpsc.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan board 2026 announces class 5th, 8th datesheet; check PDF

Winter break 2025-26: Full list of state-wise school holiday schedules

CBSE to introduce Orientation Programme on Hub and Spoke School Model

AI double-edged sword in education: Expert calls for ensuring data privacy

Topics :educationEducation ministryUniversity

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story