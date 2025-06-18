Home / Education / News / Class 12 science passouts up 16%, Centre mulls more STEM seats, staff

Class 12 science passouts up 16%, Centre mulls more STEM seats, staff

A rise in science stream students, especially girls, prompts the Centre to seek increased STEM seats, better state-level planning, and expansion of open school systems

Class 12 CBSE board
This trend calls for better school planning, teacher training, and recruitment at the state level. | File Image
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With the number of students passing their higher secondary or Class 12 exams in the science stream rising significantly, the Union Education Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) is preparing to ask its higher education counterpart to plan for an increase in seats and teachers for science-based programmes.
 
According to the latest data shared by the ministry, 6.1 million students passed their Class 12 exams in the science stream in 2024—a 16 per cent increase from 5.24 million students in 2022.
 
Officials attribute this rise to improved availability of subject-wise laboratories, qualified teachers, Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs), and smart classrooms in schools.
 
“Around 900,000 more students from the science stream passed their higher secondary exams in 2024, necessitating a similar increase in higher education seats in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses to meet the demand,” an official with DoSEL said. 
There has also been a significant rise in the number of girls choosing the science stream in Class 11. “The number of girls passing their Class 12 exams in science subjects has surpassed those in the arts for the first time in 2024,” the official added.
 
While 2.81 million girls in the science stream passed their Class 12 exams in 2024, only 2.72 million did so in the arts. The corresponding figures in 2022 were 2.33 million and 2.82 million, respectively.
 
This trend calls for better school planning, teacher training, and recruitment at the state level.
 
DoSEL is also looking to increase the penetration of open schools at the secondary and higher secondary levels and is asking states to consider streamlining the system by merging separate Class 10 and Class 12 boards into a single board structure.
 
Although the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) currently has low penetration in many states, ministry data shows that it also recorded low pass percentages in 2024—54 per cent and 57 per cent for Classes 10 and 12, respectively.
 
“The department is seeking to expand NIOS to other states on the lines of Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana, where there are lower failure rates,” stated a department presentation seen by Business Standard.
 
NIOS also plays a crucial role in helping unsuccessful students complete their higher secondary education.
 
Ministry data shows that in 2024, around 2.66 million regular Class 10 students did not reach Class 11. Of these, 443,000 did not appear for exams and 2.21 million failed. Similarly, 2.47 million students of Class 12 could not complete their education for the same reasons.
 
Another official said that both NIOS and state governments are being asked to establish more open schools to give such students an opportunity to complete at least their higher secondary education.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Lucrative domestic mkt, financial arbitrage attracting UK colleges to India

WBCAP 2025 registration begins for UG admission; know how to apply & more

SSC GD result 2025 announced at ssc.gov.in, check how to download & more

UKPSC PCS admit card 2025 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in; Details here

AP DSC 2025 response sheets to be released today for 16,437 teacher posts

Topics :CBSE Class 12 ResultSTEMboard exams

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story