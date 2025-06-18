Home / Education / News / Lucrative domestic mkt, financial arbitrage attracting UK colleges to India

Lucrative domestic mkt, financial arbitrage attracting UK colleges to India

As of now, at least six major UK universities have announced setting up of campuses or liaison offices in India

The Harvard University campus in Cambridge
premium
The development follows the UGC’s 2023 notification of rules facilitating the entry of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) into India. (Image: Bloomberg)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UK-based universities are looking to tap into India’s higher education market by setting up foreign campuses here, offering low-cost foreign degrees within India at a time of rising student visa uncertainties in the US.
 
Some are also opening liaison offices in India, aiming to increase academic collaborations with Indian universities through student and faculty exchange programmes.
 
As of now, at least six major UK universities have announced plans to set up campuses or liaison offices in India.
 
While the Universities of Coventry, Southampton, Liverpool, York, and Aberdeen have received letters of intent from the education ministry to set up campuses, Imperial College London has already inaugurated its liaison office in Bengaluru.
 
Southampton has announced the start of its campus in Gurugram by August this year, followed by Liverpool’s Bengaluru campus in the next academic year. Similarly, Coventry is expected to open its campus in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City next year. 
 
The development follows the University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) 2023 notification of rules facilitating the entry of foreign higher educational institutions into India, as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reforms.
 
According to these regulations, foreign institutions seeking to establish campuses in India must rank within the top 500 globally in either overall or subject-wise rankings and demonstrate outstanding expertise in their fields, subject to UGC approval.
 
Aman Singh, cofounder at education-focused financial technology platform GradRight, said that these universities are seeing an opportunity in India, with increasing demand for quality education from Indian students and parents, and the limitations of the domestic higher education sector in fulfilling that need.
 
According to the All India Survey on Higher Education 2021–22, India has over 40 million students enrolled in higher education, including around 1.5 million science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduates per year.
 
Experts add that another key reason could be that, much like in the US, domestic enrolments in UK universities appear to be stagnating or even decreasing in some cases.
 
“The cost structures of a lot of universities are high and need additional lines of revenue before they start facing financial strain. It is imperative that they find new sources of revenue outside the UK,” Singh said.
 
He noted that existing laws in the sector and strengthened agreements between the UK and India do not restrict the repatriation of earnings back to the UK by such universities, which helps strengthen their overall financial position.
 
“With the cost of living being low in India, a large cohort will be attracted to get a foreign degree at a low cost, which will impact their employability in the long run,” another expert added.
 
The number of Indian students going abroad has been increasing, with roughly 180,000 students choosing to study in the UK annually. Average programme costs range from £20,000 to £35,000 (₹25 lakh to ₹40 lakh), depending on the course and university.
 
Professor Hugh Brady, president of Imperial College London, said the hub’s focus is on strengthening and co-creating new research and innovation partnerships between Imperial and leading universities and institutes in India.
 
Imperial does not plan to open a branch campus under the NEP 2020 provisions but aims to build cross-sector science and technology partnerships.
 
Experts also suggest these universities will be looking at the startup community and friendly government regulations to foster academic and industry collaborations in India.
 
Saurabh Arora, founder and chief executive officer at foreign education consultancy University Living, added that many of these collaborations create new pathways where students can begin their degrees in India and complete them in the UK, gaining valuable global exposure in the process.
 
However, concerns remain about whether they will maintain a high standard of delivery and push domestic institutions to improve their quality of education to remain competitive.
 
Singh said that he foresees more universities setting up bases in India, and there is hope they will maintain a high standard of education and not profiteer at the expense of Indian students and families.
 
“Another worry we have is whether their quality and fee structure, as appropriate as that might be, may motivate other domestic players to increase their fees, which in turn may start increasing the education loan burden of Indian students,” he added.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WBCAP 2025 registration begins for UG admission; know how to apply & more

SSC GD result 2025 announced at ssc.gov.in, check how to download & more

UKPSC PCS admit card 2025 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in; Details here

AP DSC 2025 response sheets to be released today for 16,437 teacher posts

WB Madhyamik 2025: PPR PPS result out, 9 new toppers in top 10; know more

Topics :foreign investmentUniversitiesstudy abroad

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story