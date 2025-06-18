SSC GD result 2025 announced at ssc.gov.in, check how to download & more

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the results of the SSC GD Constable 2025 exam today, June 17, 2025, which was held online from February 4 to 25, 2025. The results were based on the final answer key, normalised scores, and cut-off marks.

The SSC GD Constable result 2025 was released along with the merit list and state-wise cut-off marks. The result PDF for each state and UT where vacancies have been notified includes the state-wise SSC GD cut off 2025.

This year, the Commission plans to use the SSC GD 2025 to fill a total of 53,690 vacancies in the CAPFs, SSF, and Assam Rifles.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to check? Step 1 – Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Step 2 – Visit the "Result Section" on the homepage. Step 3 – Choose the "Constable-GD" tab. Step 4 – Press on the link of the merit list Step 5 – Download and save the merit list that showcases in PDF format. SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Cut off marks • UR: 30% • OBC/ EWS: 25% All other categories (SC, ST, ESM): 20%.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How many female candidates have been shortlisted? • General- 17,536 • OBC- 8,665 • EWS- 2,922 • SC- 6,212 • ST- 4,698 • ESM- 14 • Total- 40,047. SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How many male candidates have been shortlisted? • General- 1,51,903 • OBC- 77,977 • EWS- 25,270 • SC- 54,215 • ST- 40,764 • ESM- 1,423 • Total- 3,51,552. SSC GD 2025 results: What's next? The SSC GD 2025 merit list has been released in PDF format, featuring the names, roll numbers, and ranks of candidates selected for the next stage — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The dates will be announced soon for next upcoming exams.