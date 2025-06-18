UKPSC PCS admit card 2025 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in; Details here

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS) today, June 18, 2025.

Candidates who have successfully submitted their online applications can download the admit card from the official website, at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC exam schedule

The UKPSC Upper PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 will be held on Sunday, June 29, in two shifts across 24 exam centres in various districts of Uttarakhand:

Shift 1 (Morning): 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM — General Studies

Shift 2 (Afternoon): 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM — General Aptitude Test

How to check and download the UKPSC PCS admit card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UKPSC PCS admit card 2025:

Visit the official website, psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, check for the “Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025 Admit Card” link and click on it.

Enter your login credentials and submit

Download and print the admit card UKPSC PCS admit card 2025: Important guidelines for candidates Admit cards will not be sent by post; candidates must download them from the website.

Read all instructions on the admit card thoroughly and follow them on exam day.

No change requests for exam centres will be accepted.

Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

Arrive at the venue on time and adhere to all guidelines issued by the Commission. UKPSC PCS admit card 2025: Recruitment overview This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 123 vacancies across 24 departments. Online applications were invited starting May 7, 2025. Key vacancies include:

Deputy Collector (3) – Personnel and Vigilance Department

Superintendent of Police (7) – Home Department

Finance/Treasury Officer (10) – Finance Department

Assistant Director/Audit Officer (6) – Finance Department

Deputy Registrar, Category-2 (12) – Finance Department

Assistant Commissioner, State Tax (13) – Finance Department

State Tax Officer (17) – Finance Department

Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer (7) – Urban Development Department

Works Officer (2) – Panchayati Raj Department

Deputy Education/Staff/Law Officer (15) – School Education Department

District Social Welfare Officer (2) – Social Welfare Department Facility for differently abled candidates Candidates with disabilities seeking the scribe facility must submit their representation by June 23, 2025, via post to the UKPSC office in Haridwar.