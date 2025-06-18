UKPSC PCS admit card 2025 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in; Details here

UKPSC exam schedule
- Shift 1 (Morning): 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM — General Studies
- Shift 2 (Afternoon): 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM — General Aptitude Test
How to check and download the UKPSC PCS admit card 2025?
- Visit the official website, psc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, check for the “Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025 Admit Card” link and click on it.
- Enter your login credentials and submit
- Download and print the admit card
UKPSC PCS admit card 2025: Important guidelines for candidates
- Admit cards will not be sent by post; candidates must download them from the website.
- Read all instructions on the admit card thoroughly and follow them on exam day.
- No change requests for exam centres will be accepted.
- Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.
- Arrive at the venue on time and adhere to all guidelines issued by the Commission.
UKPSC PCS admit card 2025: Recruitment overview
- Deputy Collector (3) – Personnel and Vigilance Department
- Superintendent of Police (7) – Home Department
- Finance/Treasury Officer (10) – Finance Department
- Assistant Director/Audit Officer (6) – Finance Department
- Deputy Registrar, Category-2 (12) – Finance Department
- Assistant Commissioner, State Tax (13) – Finance Department
- State Tax Officer (17) – Finance Department
- Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer (7) – Urban Development Department
- Works Officer (2) – Panchayati Raj Department
- Deputy Education/Staff/Law Officer (15) – School Education Department
- District Social Welfare Officer (2) – Social Welfare Department
Facility for differently abled candidates
