AP DSC 2025 response sheets to be released today for 16,437 teacher posts

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is expected to release the response sheets for the AP District Selection Committee (DSC) 2025 examination today, June 18. The recruitment drive aims to fill 16,437 teaching positions across the state.

The response sheets will be available for various categories, including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), School Assistant (Math), Special Education, and Non-Language subjects.

Candidates can access their response sheets through the official AP DSC website and submit any objections by June 24. They are advised to review their responses carefully and raise concerns within the stipulated timeframe.