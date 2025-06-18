Home / Education / News / WBCAP 2025 registration begins for UG admission; know how to apply & more

WBCAP 2025 registration begins for UG admission; know how to apply & more

WBCAP UG 2025 registration window has been activated. Students seeking UG admission can submit their application forms by visiting the official website at wbcap.in. The last date is July 1, 2025

WBCAP 2025 registration
WBCAP 2025 registration begins for UG admission. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
The West Bengal Department of Higher Education opened the online application process for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2025 today, June 18, at 2:00 pm. Interested and qualified candidates can visit the official website, wbcap.in, to submit their application forms. There is no application fee, and the paperwork must be submitted by July 1, 2025.
 
The merit and seat distribution list for each institute will be made public by the department on July 5. Candidates will then have the opportunity to register for the seat allocation between July 5 and July 12. The upgrading round's seat allocations per institution, course, and program will be published on July 17, 2025. 

WBCAP 2025 admissions: Important dates

–Registration & Application Start – June 18, 2025 (2 PM)
– Application deadline – July 1, 2025
–Merit List & Seat Allotment – July 6, 2025
–Admission against Seat Allotment – July 6 to 12, 2025
–Seat Allotment for Upgrade Round – July 17, 2025
–Admission in Upgrade Round – July 17 to 20, 2025
–Physical Verification at Institution Level – July 24 to 31, 2025
–Beginning of Classes – August 1, 2025. 

WBCAP Registration 2025: How to Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbcap.in
Step 2: Press on registration link available on the homepage
Step 3: Finish the registration process and then log in
Step 4: Enter the application form
Step 5: Upload essential documents and make the payment
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for later use. 

Who is eligible for the WBCAP Registration 2025?

Subject to certain limitations on the year of passing established by the relevant universities, any candidate who has passed a Higher Secondary or equivalent exam (from an approved board or council) may register on the Centralised Admission Portal.
 
Seats from 460 state-run and private colleges across 17 universities will be distributed to candidates. A maximum of 25 programs are available for them to apply for.

WBCAP Registration 2025: Points to remember 

Once the online provisional admission process is over and the candidate is asked for physical verification at the relevant college, they must report to the college. The candidate just needs to apply once through the Undergraduate Centralised Admission Portal.
 
Using the "Search" option or tab, the candidate can select a college or institute for a particular course they want to take from the list of available courses.
 
Up to 25 programs or courses from one or more of the state's higher education institutions may be applied for by each applicant. Candidates can also specify their preferences for the programs or institutions they want to attend. 

Which colleges are excluded from the WBCAP admission 2025?

–Presidency University
–Institutions offering courses in Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Crafts, Dance, and Music
–Colleges offering Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing, and Medical programmes
–Self-financing/Private Colleges
–Jadavpur University
–Autonomous Colleges
–Minority Educational Institutions/Colleges
–Training Colleges
–Law Colleges/Universities.
 

Topics: University West Bengal Indian education

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

