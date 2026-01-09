SSC Calendar 2026: Check exam schedule for CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD, and more
SSC issued the exam calendar 2026. The SSC CGL is scheduled for May-June 2026, SSC CHSL in July-September 2026 and SSC GD in January-March 2027. Check the full SSC New Calendar 2026 here
SSC Exam Calendar 2026 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its website ssc.gov.in.
For important recruitment positions, such as Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector, GD Constable, and various Group B & C positions, the SCO calendar provides a comprehensive schedule of upcoming CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD exam dates. Candidates interested in participating should carefully review the SSC Calendar 2026–2027 and plan their preparation accordingly.
The SSC Calendar 2026 includes dates for all recruitment and departmental exams, as well as dates for notification publication and application. Every year, these tests are held to hire graduates, 10th graders, and 12th graders for a variety of positions in various ministries, departments, and organisations of the Indian government.
How to download the SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27?
· Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
· On the homepage, scroll and go to the notice board section
· Now, press on SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27
· A pdf file with the full schedule will be showcased on screen
SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27
| Examination
| Notification date
| Last date to apply
| Tentative exam month
| JSA/LDC Grade LDCE (DoPT)
| March 16, 2026
| April 7, 2026
| May 2026
| SSA/UDC Grade LDCE (DoPT)
| March 16, 2026
| April 7, 2026
| May 2026
| ASO Grade LDCE
| March 16, 2026
| April 7, 2026
| May 2026
| SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL)
| March 2026
| April 2026
| May–June 2026
| SSC Junior Engineer (JE)
| March 2026
| April 2026
| May–June 2026
| Selection Post Phase-XIV
| March 2026
| April 2026
| May–July 2026
| SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL)
| April 2026
| May 2026
| July–September 2026
| SSC Stenographer Grade C and D
| April 2026
| May 2026
| August–September 2026
| Combined Hindi Translators (JHT)
| April 2026
| May 2026
| August–September 2026
| SSC MTS and Havaldar
| June 2026
| July 2026
| September–November 2026
| Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs
| May 2026
| June 2026
| October–November 2026
| Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF
| September 2026
| October 2026
| January–March 2027