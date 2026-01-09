SSC Calendar 2026: Check exam schedule for CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD, and more

SSC Exam Calendar 2026 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its website ssc.gov.in.

For important recruitment positions, such as Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector, GD Constable, and various Group B & C positions, the SCO calendar provides a comprehensive schedule of upcoming CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD exam dates. Candidates interested in participating should carefully review the SSC Calendar 2026–2027 and plan their preparation accordingly.

The SSC Calendar 2026 includes dates for all recruitment and departmental exams, as well as dates for notification publication and application. Every year, these tests are held to hire graduates, 10th graders, and 12th graders for a variety of positions in various ministries, departments, and organisations of the Indian government.