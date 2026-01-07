CBSE rolls out exam-time counselling support for Class 10 and 12 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the launch of the first phase of its annual free psycho-social counselling services for Class X and XII examinees. The initiative, aimed at supporting students’ holistic well-being, will run from 6 January to 1 June 2026, the board said in an official statement.
In order to help students approach their upcoming Theory Exams, which are set to start on February 17, 2026, with confidence, balance, and mental clarity, this project aims to address examination-related stress and emotional well-being.
IVRS Support System 24/7 for students
The CBSE has implemented a toll-free, round-the-clock Interactive Voice Response System as part of this effort. By calling 1800-11-8004, students can utilise this service and receive advice in both Hindi and English. The IVRS service offers advice on time management, anxiety control, and stress-free exam preparation.
Along with the required contact details for the CBSE, the system also handles frequently asked questions about exams. This will make it possible for the students to get the knowledge they need and benefit from prompt assistance when needed.
CBSE counselling network from India to abroad
In addition to the automation facility, CBSE offers telecounseling services on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This makes it possible for parents and students to communicate with professionals.
Principals, counsellors, special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and licensed psychologists make up the panel's seventy-three volunteers. Sixty-one of the counsellors are in India, while the remaining ones are dispersed among Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. This distribution guarantees that the varied network of counsellors adequately covers students.
More about CBSE psycho-social counselling support
Online educational resources are also available on CBSE's official website, www.cbse.gov.in. These learning resources include strategies for managing stress, strategies for studying efficiently, and strategies for emotional well-being. For the examinees' convenience, all of the learning materials are presented in a clear and engaging way.
During exam periods, the Board has been urging parents and students to utilize all available counselling services. In response to CBSE's ongoing efforts to address students' mental health concerns and offer frequent counselling aid to students during Class X and XII test sessions, the psycho-social support program was created. Every year, these services are offered to students to help them deal with the most important academic exam periods.