The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially released the CMA Foundation December 2025 results. Candidates who took the exam on December 13 can now access their scorecards through the result link activated on the ICMAI website, icmai.in.

Alongside the results, ICMAI is also expected to announce key dates for the CMA June 2026 examination cycle soon. The detailed schedule for the June term will be published in PDF format on the official website.

Key upcoming dates 2026 (expected)

CMA Inter & Final Dec 2025 Results: February 11, 2026

Last date for June 2026 registration: January 31, 2026

Visit the official website at icmai.in Click on the "CMA Result December 2025" link on the homepage Enter your login credentials View the result displayed on the screen Check your qualifying status and download the scorecard for future reference Details mentioned on the CMA Foundation marksheet 2025 Candidate's name Roll number Identification number Total marks Paper-wise marks Examination status. CMA Foundation December 2025 toppers Rank 1: Vidhan Chabra – Jaipur

Rank 2: Krishana Shishodiya – Bewar Rank 3: Venkata Vijaya Surya Chaithanya Gelli – Vijayawada Rank 3: Sanjana Sahu – Bewar Rank 4: Rahul Radheshyam Vaishnav – Surat Rank 4: Muskan Athwani – Jaipur Rank 5: Aishwaryadevi D – Guntur Rank 5: Yogesh Shishodiya – Bewar CMA Foundation December 2025: Passing criteria To qualify the CMA Foundation exam, candidates must: Secure at least 50% aggregate marks (i.e., 200 out of 400) Score a minimum of 40 marks in each paper Attempt four papers comprising 50 questions each, with every question carrying 2 marks Note: No negative marking is applicable in the CMA Foundation exam.