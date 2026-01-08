3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 10:56 AM IST
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially released the CMA Foundation December 2025 results. Candidates who took the exam on December 13 can now access their scorecards through the result link activated on the ICMAI website, icmai.in.
Alongside the results, ICMAI is also expected to announce key dates for the CMA June 2026 examination cycle soon. The detailed schedule for the June term will be published in PDF format on the official website.
Key upcoming dates 2026 (expected)
CMA Inter & Final Dec 2025 Results: February 11, 2026
Last date for June 2026 registration: January 31, 2026