SSC MTS Final Result 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check result

SSC announced the final result for the MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2024. Shortlisted candidates need to visit the allocated department for document verification

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination results 2024. Candidates can check and download their results through the official website ssc.gov.in.
 
The computer-based test (CBT) was held between September 30 and November 14, 2024, and the results were out on January 21, 2025. A total of 21,746 candidates (for the posts of Havaldar) were shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST), which was conducted from February 5 to February 12, 2025, with 20,959 candidates successfully qualifying.

How to check the SSC MTS Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SSC MTS results 2024:
 
  • Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the link that reads, ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024: Declaration of Final Result.’.
  • Click on the link for "SSC MTS and Havaldar Final Result 2024 will appear on your screen."
  • You can download the PDF and search for your roll number.

Group Wise Vacancies and Cut-offs

MTS post vacancies were categorized into two age groups: 18 to 25 years and 18 to 27 years. The examination body released separate cut-offs for each age group, considering State/UT-wise and category-wise distributions. Candidates who are eligible for both age groups were first considered under the 18-25 years category.

Normalization of Marks

The Computer-Based-Examination was held in multiple shifts, hence, the SSC applied a normalization formula to ensure fairness in the evaluation process. The commission published the formula on its official website under Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated February 7, 2019, and was used to calculate the normalized scores of the candidates.

SSC MTS Selection Criteria

For the MTS post, candidates' qualification was evaluated based on their performance in Session-II of the CBE. For the Havaldar post, selection was determined by candidates' performance in Session-II of the CBE and qualification in the PET/PST. Candidates who failed to secure the minimum qualifying marks in Session-I of the CBE were not considered for evaluation in Session II. 
 
The minimum qualifying marks were set as follows:
  • UR (Unreserved): 30%
  • OBC/EWS: 25%
  • All Other Categories: 20%

SSC withheld and cancelled results

The SSC has currently withheld the results of 179 candidates due to suspected malpractices, pending further scrutiny. Apart from this, SSC did not process the results of 504 candidates due to the cancellation, debarment, or rejection of their candidature. The roll numbers of these candidates are listed in List-III and List-IV, respectively, available on the official website.

Document verification and appointment

The next step for shortlisted candidates is document verification on the allocated departments. Candidates are advised to contact the concerned department directly in case they do not receive any communication from their respective departments within six months of the result declaration. The SSC has already clarified that it will not entertain any queries related to document verification or appointment formalities.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

