Symbiosis SET results 2025 released today at set-test.org, check details

Symbiosis SET results 2025: The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2025 results have been announced today, May 22. Candidates who appeared for SET Test 01 and Test 02 can check and download their results through the official website, set-test.org, using their login credentials.

How to check the Symbiosis SET results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SET results 2025:

Visit the official website set-test.org

On the home page, check for the "Download SET Scorecard" link.

Enter your login credentials – SET ID and Password (created during registration).

SET 2025 results appear on the screen

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

Key details about Symbiosis SET 2025 results

The institute will release the SET results for Test 01 and Test 02 on the same day.

Candidates who faced the postponed exam issue for the exam originally scheduled to take place on May 11, 2025, will receive a new exam date soon.

The SET scorecard includes sectional and overall scores which are required to get admission to Symbiosis undergraduate programs.

What next for SET results 2025?

Candidates who clear the SET exams will have to appear for the next admission rounds, which include:

Personal Interaction (PI)

Written Ability Test (WAT)

Counseling and Seat Allocation

All the candidates are advised to contact the Symbiosis Test Secretariat through the official helpline or email support for any queries regarding the SET 2025 results.