Teachers' Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Who was Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Every year, on Sept 5, Teachers' Day celebrates the role of teachers in our lives. Across India, it is celebrated for Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's legacy in guiding students and shaping society

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 7:14 AM IST
India observes Teacher’s Day on 5 September each year to celebrate the invaluable role of educators in shaping society and inspiring future generations. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s second President, a distinguished philosopher, and an eminent educationist.
 
Throughout the nation, schools and institutions commemorate the day by having students and teachers interchange their roles. It is also planned to emphasise the value of education. Our journey outside of the classroom is shaped by our teachers. They teach us values, life lessons, and wisdom that enable us to develop into our greatest selves. 

Teachers’ Day 2025 date and theme

Teachers' Day will be observed on Friday, September 5, 2025. The celebrations center on a topic that represents the function of teachers in contemporary education each year. The Ministry of Education will reveal the theme for Teachers' Day 2025 before the event.

History of Teachers’ day: Who is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

One of the most distinguished philosophers was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born in 1888, he was elected as the nation's first vice president in 1952 and held the position until 1962. Dr Radhakrishnan was elected as the nation's second president in 1962 and held the office until 1967. He honored the job of teachers and emphasized the significance of education and national development. 
 
In addition to being observed in India, October 5 is celebrated as World Teachers’ Day across the globe. In order to commemorate the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which acknowledged their rights and obligations, UNESCO created it in 1994. The purpose of the global day is to draw attention to the importance of teachers in educational systems around the world. 

How is Teachers' day celebrated?

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions celebrate Teacher's Day. One of the usual practices in schools is for students to dress up as instructors and teach their juniors. In order to represent the shared bond of learning, teachers occasionally assume the role of students.
 
In addition, cultural events, speeches, and gatherings are planned to emphasize the value of education. In certain educational institutions, instructors take on the role of students themselves, signifying the two parties' shared commitment to learning.
 

 

Topics :Teacher's dayTeachersschool children

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

