CGBSE Board toppers list: Check toppers' names, marks, districts, and more

CGBSE Board toppers list: Check toppers' names, marks, districts, and more

The CGBSE has announced the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2025, along with the topper list. Students can check their results on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, and cg.results.nic.in

CGBSE Board toppers list 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Toppers List 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released the CGBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025. The board also shared the Chhattisgarh CG Board Toppers list for classes 10th and 12th.

CGBSE 10th results 2025: Students' pass percentage

The Chhattisgarh Board announced that 76.53 per cent of students have cleared the CGBSE Class 10 exams this year.

CGBSE Class 12 toppers list 2025

Akhil Sen from Govt HS School Koda Gaon, Kanker, topped the CGBSE Class 12 exams 2025 with 98.20 per cent. He scored around 491 marks.
 
Shruti Mangtani from Vijay English HS School, Manendragarh, secured the second position in the CGBSE Class 12 exams 2025. She scored 487 marks with a percentage of 97.40 per cent.
 
 
Vaishali Sahu from Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht English Medium School, Berla, Bemetara, has secured the third position in the CGBSE Class 12 exams 2025. She scored 486 marks with a percentage of 97.20 per cent.

  • Rank 1: Akhil Sen (491 marks and 98.20 per cent)
  • Rank 2: Shruti Mangtani (487 marks and 97.40 per cent)
  • Rank 3: Vaishali Sahu (486 marks and 97.20 per cent)

CGBSE Class 10th toppers list 2025

Ishika Bala from Govt HS School, Condamere, Kanker, shared top position with Naman Kumar Khuntia from Swami Atmanand Utkrisht English Medium School, Jashpur. Both students scored 545 marks, securing 99.17 per cent. 
 
Livyansh Dewangan from Swami Atmanand Utkrisht English Medium School, Simga, Baloda Bazar, has secured the second position in the CGBSE Class 10 exams 2025, scoring 594 marks, achieving a percentage of 99 per cent.
 
Riya Kewat from Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht English Medium School, Dondi, Balod, Hemlata Patel from St. Michael's EMHS School, Lailunga, Raigarh, and Tipesh Prasad Yadav from Swami Atmanand Utkrisht English Medium School, Jashpur, secured third rank in CGBSE Class 10th results 2025. All three students secured 593 marks with 98.83 per cent.
  • Rank 1: Ishika Bala and Naman Kumar Khuntia (545 marks and 99.17 per cent)
  • Rank 2: Livyansh Dewangan (594 marks and 99 per cent)
  • Rank 3: Riya Kewat, Hemlata Patel and Tipesh Prasad Yadav (593 marks and 98.83 per cent)

CGBSE Class 10, 12th marks 2025: Marksheet details 

The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2025 marksheet contains critical information of the student, such as roll number, student's name, father's and mother's names, exam centre code, school code, etc. Apart from this, the marksheet also displays the list of subjects, marks scored in each, total marks, division obtained, and pass/fail status of the student. 
 
Candidates who are not happy with their CGBSE results will be able to apply for revaluation.

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Board results to be out today at 3 pm

Topics : Student exam results Board results

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

