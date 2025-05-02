Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025 toppers' list, 22 students scored 100%

Karnataka 10th Toppers List 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the SSLC (Class 10) results 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scorecards through the official website - karresults.nic.in, using their roll number and date of birth.
Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy, announced the results at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.
This year, the pass percentage is 62.34, which is 9 per cent higher than last year when 53 per cent of students cleared the exams.
Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025: Toppers’ list
Here’s how many students scored top marks:
Karnataka SSLC result 2025 Toppers List: Here’s the list of candidates who secured a perfect 625/625 marks in the Karnataka Board 10th result 2025:
- Akheelahmed Nadaf
- C Bhavana
- Dhanalaskhmi M
- Dhanush S
- Dhruthi J
- Jahnavi S N
- Madhusudhan Raju S
- Mohammed Mastoor Adil
- Moulya D Raj
- Namana K
- Namitha
- Nandan H O
- Nithya M Kulkarni
- Ranjitha A C
- Roopa Chanagouda Patil
- Sahishnu N
- Shagufta Anjum
- Swasthi Kamath
- Thanya R N
- Utsav Patel
- Yashwitha Reddy K B
- Yuktha S.
Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025: District-wise pass percentage
Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025: Urban and Rural pass percentage
This year, students from rural and urban regions recorded almost identical results in the SSLC 2025 exams.
Urban Areas: Out of 3,35,446 students, 2,24,900 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 67.05%.
Rural Areas: In rural areas, 2,98,175 out of 4,55,444 students cleared the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 65.47%.