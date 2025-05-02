Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025 toppers' list, 22 students scored 100%

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025 toppers' list, 22 students scored 100%

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the SSLC Class 10th results for 2025, revealing a pass percentage of 66.14

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Karnataka 10th Toppers List 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the SSLC (Class 10) results 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scorecards through the official website - karresults.nic.in, using their roll number and date of birth. 
 
Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy, announced the results at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru. 
 
This year, the pass percentage is 62.34, which is 9 per cent higher than last year when 53 per cent of students cleared the exams.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025: Toppers’ list

Here’s how many students scored top marks:
 
Secured Marks No. of Students
625 22
624 65
623 108
622 189
621 259
620 327

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC results 2025: 22 Students scored perfect

Karnataka SSLC result 2025 Toppers List: Here’s the list of candidates who secured a perfect 625/625 marks in the Karnataka Board 10th result 2025:
  1. Akheelahmed Nadaf
  2. C Bhavana
  3. Dhanalaskhmi M
  4. Dhanush S
  5. Dhruthi J
  6. Jahnavi S N
  7. Madhusudhan Raju S
  8. Mohammed Mastoor Adil
  9. Moulya D Raj
  10. Namana K
  11. Namitha
  12. Nandan H O
  13. Nithya M Kulkarni
  14. Ranjitha A C
  15. Roopa Chanagouda Patil
  16. Sahishnu N
  17. Shagufta Anjum
  18. Swasthi Kamath
  19. Thanya R N
  20. Utsav Patel
  21. Yashwitha Reddy K B
  22. Yuktha S.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025: District-wise pass percentage

District Name Present Passed Pass Percentage
DAKSHINA KANNADA 27795 25326 91.12
UDUPI 13579 12215 89.96
UTTARA KANNADA 8890 7396 83.19
SHIVAMOGGA 21873 17999 82.29
KODAGU 6255 5142 82.21
HASSAN 19248 15807 82.12
SIRSI 9368 7538 80.47
CHIKKAMAGALURU 12257 9548 77.9
BENGALURU RURAL 13587 10057 74.02
BENGALURU SOUTH 56078 40547 72.3
BENGALURU NORTH 44392 32082 72.27
MANDYA 19453 13476 69.27
HAVERI 21115 14575 69.03
KOLAR 18560 12708 68.47
MYSURU 35264 24116 68.39
BAGALAKOTE 30243 20654 68.29
GADAG 14521 9833 67.72
DHARWAD 26835 18145 67.62
VIJAYANAGARA 19413 13127 67.62
TUMAKURU 20452 13709 67.03
DAVANAGERE 19964 13195 66.09
CHIKKABALLAPURA 14868 9462 63.64
CHITRADURGA 21481 13579 63.21
RAMANAGARA 12090 7631 63.12
BELAGAVI 31503 19583 62.16
CHIKKODI 42366 26317 62.12
CHAMARAJANAGARA 10749 6605 61.45
MADHUGIRI 11704 7098 60.65
BALLARI 20126 12128 60.26
KOPPALA 21610 12386 57.32
BIDAR 23754 12650 53.25
RAICHURU 28550 14860 52.05
YADAGIRI 15036 7759 51.6
VIJAYAPURA 38654 19164 49.58
KALABURAGI 39257 16658 42.43

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025: Urban and Rural pass percentage

This year, students from rural and urban regions recorded almost identical results in the SSLC 2025 exams.
 
Urban Areas: Out of 3,35,446 students, 2,24,900 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 67.05%.
Rural Areas: In rural areas, 2,98,175 out of 4,55,444 students cleared the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 65.47%. 
 

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

