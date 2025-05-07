TN HSC Result 2025 date and time: Class 12th result to be out tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu Class 12th results will be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) tomorrow, on May 8, 2025, at 9 AM. The official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, will host the TN HSC plus 2 result 2025.
Using their registration number and birthdate, students who took the TNDGE Class 12 exams can access and obtain their scorecards from the official websites. Additionally, students can check their TN plus 2 HSC results at the central branch libraries and the national information center of each district collectorate.
TN HSC Result 2025: Date and Time
Result date- 08, 2025
Result time- 09:00 am.
TN HSC Result 2025: Official statement
The official notice says, “The results of the candidates who appeared for the March 2025 Higher Secondary Second Year Public Examination will be released on 08.05.2025 (Thursday) at 9.00 am at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium. I request the journalists to download the analytical report containing the statistics related to this examination from 9.15 am via the website www.dge.tn.gov.in. I also inform you that it will also be sent via email.”
Beginning on March 3 and ending on March 25, 2025, the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Second Year Examination was administered. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 10.15 am and 1.15 pm. Over 8.2 lakh students showed up for the Class 12 public exam this year across 3,316 centres.
Beginning on March 5 and ending on March 27, 2025, the Higher Secondary First Year Examination was administered. A single shift, from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm, was used for the exam. Candidates can visit DGETN's official website for additional relevant information.