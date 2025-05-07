Home / Education / News / TN HSC Result 2025 date and time: Class 12th result to be out tomorrow

TN HSC Result 2025 date and time: Class 12th result to be out tomorrow

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will declare the TN HSC Result 2025 on May 8, 2025, at 9 am. Candidates can view the results on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSC Result 2025
TN HSC Result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu Class 12th results will be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) tomorrow, on May 8, 2025, at 9 AM. The official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, will host the TN HSC plus 2 result 2025. 
 
Using their registration number and birthdate, students who took the TNDGE Class 12 exams can access and obtain their scorecards from the official websites. Additionally, students can check their TN plus 2 HSC results at the central branch libraries and the national information center of each district collectorate.

TN HSC Result 2025: Date and Time 

Result date- 08, 2025
Result time- 09:00 am. 

TN HSC Result 2025: Official statement 

The official notice says, “The results of the candidates who appeared for the March 2025 Higher Secondary Second Year Public Examination will be released on 08.05.2025 (Thursday) at 9.00 am at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium. I request the journalists to download the analytical report containing the statistics related to this examination from 9.15 am via the website www.dge.tn.gov.in. I also inform you that it will also be sent via email.” 

TN HSC Result 2025: Steps to check results 

1. Go to the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.
2. Press on the TN HSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will be showcased where candidates will have to fill in the login details.
4. Press submit, and your result will be showcased.
5. View the result and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for later needs. 

TN class 12th results 2025: What’s next?

Students must receive a total of 35% to pass the Tamil Nadu Class 12th exams 2025. They will have to take the supplementary tests if they are unable to obtain the required minimum passing scores.
 
A few days after the announcement of the results for 2025, students must go to their schools to pick up their original Tamil Nadu mark sheets. Right after the announcement of the TNDGE results, details regarding the supplemental tests will be made public.   ALSO READ: WB HS Toppers List 2025: Bardhaman's Rupayan Paul tops with 99.4 per cent 

All about the TN class 12th exams 2025

Beginning on March 3 and ending on March 25, 2025, the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Second Year Examination was administered. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 10.15 am and 1.15 pm. Over 8.2 lakh students showed up for the Class 12 public exam this year across 3,316 centres.
 
Beginning on March 5 and ending on March 27, 2025, the Higher Secondary First Year Examination was administered. A single shift, from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm, was used for the exam. Candidates can visit DGETN's official website for additional relevant information.
 

 

First Published: May 07 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

