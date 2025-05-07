GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC results 2025: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the class 10th (SSC) 2025 results soon.

Reports claim that the Gujarat board might announce the GSEB 10th results sometime today. However, there is no official confirmation about it. Once the result is out, candidates can check and download the results through the official websites, gseb.org, gseb.org.in, gsebeservice.com.

The Gujarat Board conducted the class 10 examinations from February 27 to March 13 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, while the second shift took place from 3:00 pm to 6:15 pm in pen and paper exam format.

ALSO READ: WB HS Toppers List 2025: Bardhaman's Rupayan Paul tops with 99.4 per cent Last year, a total of 7,06,370 students registered for the Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 examination, and out of which 6,99,598 students appeared.

Around 5.7 lakh students were declared passed, taking the pass percentage to 82.56 per cent, which is 17.94 per cent higher than the 2023 results.

GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC results 2025: Date and time

How to check the GSEB SSC 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check GSEB SSC 10th results 2025:

Visit the official website of GSEB- gseb.org/

On the home page, check for the GSEB 10th results link

Enter your login credentials such as seat number or roll number

Submit details

The GSEB 10th results 2025 will appear on the screen

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

How to check the GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC results 2025 via SMS?

Here's how to check GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC results 2025 through SMS:

Open the message application on your device.

Type GJ10 followed by your roll number.

Send it to 6357300971.

The result will appear on the screen.

GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC results 2025: Official websites

gseb.org

gseb.org.in

gsebeservice.com

How to check GSEB SSC results 2025 via WhatsApp?

Students can also check their GSEB SSC results 2025 by sending their seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.

What to do if there are any errors in the Gujarat SSC 2025 mark list?

After receiving the mark sheets, students must make sure that all the details mentioned in the GSEB Result 2025 Class 10 are correct. In case of any discrepancies, they must inform the authorities and get them corrected.

Gujarat board is expected to release the GSEB SSC 10th results 2025 anytime soon.