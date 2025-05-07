Home / Education / News / Two students commit suicide after MPBSE Class 12th board results declared

Two students commit suicide after MPBSE Class 12th board results declared

After the MPBSE Class 12 exam results, two students from Damoh and Satna districts committed suicide, and another attempted to take his life in separate incidents across Madhya Pradesh

suicide rope
Representative Picture
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
BHOPAL News: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released class 10th and 12th results 2025 yesterday, May 6 2025. After the board results, two students committed suicide, while another attempted to take his own life in separate incidents. 

Jhagar teen hanged herself

A 17-year-old girl from Jhagar village hanged herself to death after the MPBSE Class 12th results 2025, as per reports shared by Patharia police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar Begi.
 
The teenager took the extreme step following her bad results when her family was occupied with daily work. After knowing her result, she went to the first floor of her house and hanged herself.
 
Begi also stated that her family rushed her to the local hospital, where doctors declared her dead. 

Satna district’s boy committed suicide

In another incident, an 18-year-old Class 12th student from Satna district committed suicide just half an hour after the result announcement. Rampur Baghelan police station in-charge Sandeep Chaturvedi shared the news and also mentioned that the student hanged himself. The reason for the suicide is not known, as the family members were unaware of his marks. His parents were living separately due to marital discord, the official said. 

In Khagora village, which also comes under the Rampur Baghelan police station area in Satna district, a Class 12 student attempted suicide by hanging himself after failing in the examination, Sandeep Chaturvedi said.
 
However, in this case, his family member intervened, immediately cut the noose and took him to a hospital. The student is currently under treatment, and his condition remains serious, the police official said.
 
Topics :Board resultsMadhya PradeshMP Board result

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

