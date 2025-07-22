Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AP EAMCET Counselling Seat Allotment 2025 Phase 1 result to be out today

AP EAMCET Counselling Seat Allotment 2025 Phase 1 result to be out today

The AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 reserves 85% of seats for local candidates. Phase 1 allotment results will be out today on July 22, 2025. The commencement of classes will be on August 4, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Today, July 22, 2025, the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) Phase 1 seat allocation results will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). 
 
Between July 23 and July 26, 2025, the selected candidates must self-join and report to the designated colleges. The start date of the classwork is set for August 4, 2025.
 
Using their login information, candidates who exercised web options can view their allocation status on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. 15% seats will be unreserved for local/non-local candidates, with the remaining 85% are open to both local and non-local candidates. 
 

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important dates 

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025 for Phase 1- July 22, 2025

Online verification of the uploaded certificates- July 17, 2025
Web options commencement- July 13 and July 18, 2025
Web Options Modifications- July 19, 2025
Completion of seat allotment process- July 23 and 26, 2025
Commencement of classes- August 4, 2025.

How to check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
Step 2: Press on AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment 2025 result link available
Step 3: Submit the login credentials, if needed
Step 4: AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025 will be showcased on the screen
Step 5: Download it and keep safe for later reference.  

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents needed

AP EAMCET 2025 Rank card
AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket
Transfer Certificate (TC)
Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination
Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother
Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
EWS certificate valid for the year 2025
Income certificate of parents
Local status certificate (if applicable).

About APSCHE EAMCET counselling 2025

To assign seats for the BTech, BPharm, BSc Agriculture, Bachelor of Fisheries, and Bachelor of Horticulture programs, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) administers AP EAMCET counselling. 
 
During the counselling procedure, students' stated preferences and merit are taken into consideration for allocating seats for BTech, BPharm, and agriculture-related courses.
It is normally advised to choose as many possibilities as you can and to arrange the colleges and courses in your preferred order to increase your chances of being assigned a seat. 
 
Before the deadline, you can change or reorder these selections whenever you choose. The recent saved version will be taken into consideration if you save your selections without freezing or locking them. However, you will not be able to make any more changes after you lock or freeze your options.
 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

