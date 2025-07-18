Friday, July 18, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GSEB Class 10 Supplementary result 2025 out at official website; know more

GSEB Class 10 Supplementary result 2025 out at official website; know more

The Gujarat Board, Gandhinagar, today, announced the (SSC) Class 10 supplementary exams results on the official website at gseb.org. The exam was conducted from June 23 to July 1, 2025

GSEB Class 10 Supplementary result 2025

GSEB Class 10 Supplementary result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

The Gujarat Board SSC result 2025 for the supplementary exams was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) from 9 am onwards today, July 18. The compartment test was held from June 23 to July 1, 2025.
 
Using their login information, students can access the official website to view their results and get the GSEB SSC marksheet 2025. The link to obtain the Gujarat Board supplementary result 2025 is available on the GSEB website at gseb.org. Students can use their seven-digit seat number to view their GSEB SSC supplemental result 2025. 
 
 
Students are required to notify the authorities in case of any errors in the GSEB SSC result 2025. It is recommended that students carefully review the material added to their marksheet because it is crucial for further education.

GSEB Class 10 Supplementary result 2025: Date and time 

Result date- July 18, 2025

Result time- from 9 AM onwards
Exam date- June 23 to July 1, 2025.

List of complete GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025

Registered Candidates- 1,24,058
Registered (female) Students- 52,192
Registered (male) students- 71,866
Present Candidates- 93,904
Present (female) students- 33,384 
Present (male) students- 60,520
Qualified Candidates- 25,929
Qualified (female) students- 10,566
Qualified (male) students- 15,363
Result Percentage- 27.61 %
Result Percentage of female students- 31.65 %
Result Percentage of male students- 25.38 %.

How to Check GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025?

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org
Press on the Gujarat SSC Result tab available on the screen
Choose the seat and the seven-digit seat number
The GSEB SSC class 10 supplementary result 2025 will be available on the screen display
View the details carefully and save the GSEB SSC Result 2025 for later reference.

How to check the GSEB Gujarat SSC Result 2025 via WhatsApp?

Gujarat GSEB result 2025 for the supplementary exam can be available through WhatsApp. Students will be able to view their results by sending the supplementary-2025 exam seat number on WhatsApp Number 6357300971.

How to check the GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 via SMS? 

Type an SMS like SSC Seat Number
Send the message to 56263
GSEB SSC Result 2025 supplementary will be sent as an SMS to the same number on your mobile.

GSEB 10th Purak Result 2025: Qualifying Criteria

For Differently Abled Students- 20%
Subject-wise marks- 33%
The overall aggregate- 33%. 

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: What next?

Students can download their provisional marksheet from the website, as the Gujarat Board 10th Purak result 2025 for the compartment exam has been declared. However, students must get in touch with their school administration and pick up their original marksheet to obtain the real scorecard. 
 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

