JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration ends today, apply at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Dedline : The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will close the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 12, 2025. Interested candidates can register through the official website — josaa.nic.in. The registration link will be active only until 5 PM today.

According to the official schedule, JoSAA will carry out data reconciliation, verification, and validation on June 13, 2025. The Round 1 seat allocation results will be announced on June 14, 2025.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 can complete the online reporting process, including fee payment and document upload, from June 14 to June 18, 2025. The final deadline for fee payment is June 18. Any fee-related issues for candidates who attempted payment before the deadline will be resolved by June 19, and the last date to respond to queries is June 20, 2025.

How to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the JoSAA Counselling 2025: Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration’ link.

Register by providing the required credentials.

Log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

Submit the application.

Candidates need to download and print the confirmation page for future reference. Meanwhile, the second mock seat allocation list was released on June 11, 2025, based on choices filled in by candidates until 5 PM on June 10, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Date Event & Time June 12, 2025 Registration and choice locking ends at 5:00 PM June 14, 2025 Round 1 seat allocation result at 10:00 AM June 21, 2025 Round 2 seat allocation result at 5:00 PM June 28, 2025 Round 3 seat allocation result at 5:00 PM July 4, 2025 Round 4 seat allocation result at 5:00 PM July 10, 2025 Round 5 seat allocation result at 5:00 PM July 16, 2025 Final round seat allocation for IITs at 5:00 PM About JoSAA counselling process The JoSAA counselling process allows students to apply for admission in 127 institutions across the country, including 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 46 other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).