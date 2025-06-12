JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration ends today, apply at josaa.nic.in

How to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025?
- Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration’ link.
- Register by providing the required credentials.
- Log in to your account.
- Fill out the application form and pay the required fee.
- Submit the application.
- Candidates need to download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Event & Time
|June 12, 2025
|Registration and choice locking ends at 5:00 PM
|June 14, 2025
|Round 1 seat allocation result at 10:00 AM
|June 21, 2025
|Round 2 seat allocation result at 5:00 PM
|June 28, 2025
|Round 3 seat allocation result at 5:00 PM
|July 4, 2025
|Round 4 seat allocation result at 5:00 PM
|July 10, 2025
|Round 5 seat allocation result at 5:00 PM
|July 16, 2025
|Final round seat allocation for IITs at 5:00 PM
About JoSAA counselling process
