NEET PG 2025: NBEMS releases revised exam city list at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2025 revised exam city list: Key details
- Expanded Exam Cities: To facilitate the single-shift format of NEET PG 2025, the number of exam cities has been increased to 233 across India.
- Resubmission Window: Candidates must reselect their preferred cities between June 13, 2025 (from 3 PM) and June 17, 2025 (up to 11:55 PM).
- Allotment on First-Come-First-Serve basis: Exam city preferences will be processed in the order of submission and subject to seat availability.
NEET PG 2025 revised exam schedule
- City Allotment Result: July 21, 2025
- Admit Card Release: July 31, 2025
- NEET PG 2025 Exam Date: August 3, 2025
Why is the NEET PG 2025 exam city list revised?
How to select your NEET PG 2025 exam city?
- Visit natboard.edu.in
- Log in with your candidate credentials
- Go to the “Exam City Selection” section
- Choose your preferred cities in order of priority
- Submit your selections before the deadline
NEET PG revised exam city list 2025: Important dates
|Event
|Date
|City Selection Resubmission
|June 13–17, 2025
|Final City Allotment
|July 21, 2025
|Admit Card Release
|July 31, 2025
|NEET PG 2025 Exam Date
|August 3, 2025
