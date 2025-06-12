Home / Education / News / NEET PG 2025: NBEMS releases revised exam city list at natboard.edu.in

NBEMS has released the revised NEET PG 2025 exam city list. Candidates can reselect cities from June 13-17. Check new cities, key dates, and steps at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2025 exam city list revised (Photo: Bloomberg)
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the revised list of NEET PG 2025 exam cities on its website, natboard.edu.in. Registered candidates can now check the updated list to see the newly added cities where the entrance examination will be conducted.

NEET PG 2025 revised exam city list: Key details

  • Expanded Exam Cities: To facilitate the single-shift format of NEET PG 2025, the number of exam cities has been increased to 233 across India.
  • Resubmission Window: Candidates must reselect their preferred cities between June 13, 2025 (from 3 PM) and June 17, 2025 (up to 11:55 PM).
  • Allotment on First-Come-First-Serve basis: Exam city preferences will be processed in the order of submission and subject to seat availability.

NEET PG 2025 revised exam schedule

  • City Allotment Result: July 21, 2025
  • Admit Card Release: July 31, 2025
  • NEET PG 2025 Exam Date: August 3, 2025

Why is the NEET PG 2025 exam city list revised?

The changes follow a directive from the Supreme Court to conduct NEET PG 2025 in a single shift. To manage the logistical challenges of this change, NBEMS extended the timeline and increased the number of exam cities. This step ensures better accessibility and a smoother exam experience for all candidates.  ALSO READ | NEET 2025 results: Students can access scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in soon

How to select your NEET PG 2025 exam city?

  • Visit natboard.edu.in
  • Log in with your candidate credentials
  • Go to the “Exam City Selection” section
  • Choose your preferred cities in order of priority
  • Submit your selections before the deadline

NEET PG revised exam city list 2025: Important dates

Event Date
City Selection Resubmission June 13–17, 2025
Final City Allotment July 21, 2025
Admit Card Release July 31, 2025
NEET PG 2025 Exam Date August 3, 2025
 
Candidates are advised to visit the official NBEMS website regularly for updates and to download the revised exam city list.
 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

