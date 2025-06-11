AP PGECET 2025 answer key out today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; details here

The answer key will be released on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit their objections until 3:00 PM on June 17, 2025. A fee of ₹50 per objection will be applicable. To file objections, candidates need to log in using their registered mobile number and password on the official portal.

How to check and download the AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key:

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET

On the home page, check for the “AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key” link.

Enter your login credentials

Once you click on the ‘Submit’ button, the answer key will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

About the AP PGECET 2025 exam

The AP PGECET 2025 was conducted in computer-based mode from June 6 to 8 across 18 centres in Andhra Pradesh. The entrance test is held for admissions into MTech, MPharm, and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) programmes in AICTE-approved engineering and pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2025–26.