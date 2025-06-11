Home / Education / News / AP PGECET 2025 answer key out today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; details here

AP PGECET 2025 answer key out today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; details here

Andhra University has released the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025 answer key today at 4 pm. Candidates can check it at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET

Online education
AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key out
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET 2025) today, June 11, 2025, at 4 PM. 
 
The answer key will be released on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET,  on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP PGECET 2025 answer key: How to raise objections?

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit their objections until 3:00 PM on June 17, 2025. A fee of ₹50 per objection will be applicable. To file objections, candidates need to log in using their registered mobile number and password on the official portal.  ALSO READ: NEET 2025 results: Students can access scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in soon

How to check and download the AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key:
  • Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET
  • On the home page, check for the “AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key” link.
  • Enter your login credentials
  • Once you click on the ‘Submit’ button, the answer key will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

About the AP PGECET 2025 exam

The AP PGECET 2025 was conducted in computer-based mode from June 6 to 8 across 18 centres in Andhra Pradesh. The entrance test is held for admissions into MTech, MPharm, and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) programmes in AICTE-approved engineering and pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2025–26.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NEET 2025 results: Students can access scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in soon

Maharashtra FYCJ Class 11 merit list to be released today: How to check

TS TET June 2025 hall tickets to be out today at tgtet.aptonline.in

Delhi govt approves ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools

IGNOU July 2025 admissions registration begins; check eligibility and dates

Topics :exam resultsEntrance Examsengineeringpharmacy

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story