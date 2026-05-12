The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 arrives as the board’s academic performance trends begin to stabilise after years of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. With regular examination and evaluation patterns fully restored, recent results now offer a clearer assessment of student performance under the conventional system, unlike the inflated pass percentages and unusually high scores recorded during the pandemic years.

An analysis of the past five years shows a gradual return to stability after the sharp fluctuations seen during the pandemic period. While Covid-era evaluation policies resulted in exceptionally high pass percentages and record scores, subsequent years have reflected a more balanced assessment pattern.

At the same time, the steady rise in the number of students scoring above 95 per cent indicates that top academic performance levels remain significantly higher than in the pre-pandemic years. CBSE 2026: Consistency in pass percentage This shift is reflected in the pass percentage during the previous five years. When alternative assessment methods were employed for exams in 2021, the pass rate reached a record high of 99.37%. The resumption of written exams in 2022 resulted in a significant adjustment, with the pass percentage falling to 92.71%. The figures have not changed much since then: · 2023: 87.33%

· 2024: 87.98% · 2025: 88.39% ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 result 2026 soon at results.cbse.nic.in; check latest updates The board's evaluation procedure and student performance levels have stabilised, as seen by the movement within a small range. Rather than a dramatic change, the small annual increase suggests steady progress. CBSE exam pattern 2026: Rise and Reset A distinct shift is indicated by the pattern among high scorers. Out of more than 12 lakh applicants, 17,693 students received a score of 95% or more in 2019. Even before the pandemic's full effects became apparent, this figure increased dramatically to 38,686 in 2020.

With other assessment methods in place, the number increased to 70,004 students in 2021, the biggest number to date. The numbers started to drop as exams resumed in a more regimented format: · 2022: 33,432 students · 2023: 22,622 students · 2024: 24,068 students · 2025: 24,867 students. These figures are still much higher than pre-pandemic levels, even though they are below the 2021 peak. Despite the total number of candidates increasing to around 17 lakh in 2025, the number of top scorers has settled in the range of 22,000 to 25,000.