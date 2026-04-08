Assam to vote on Thursday; BJP aims hat-trick, Congress eyes wresting power

The high-stakes elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on Thursday, with most seats slated to witness a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and the opposition coalition helmed by the Congress.

The BJP is eyeing a third straight term in power in these elections, while the Congress is looking to wrest the state, from where it was ousted in 2016.

A total of 722 candidates, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, are in the fray.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm across 31,490 polling stations in 35 districts. A total of 2.50 crore people, including 1.25 crore women and 318 from the third gender, are eligible to vote. Among political parties, the Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The AIUDF has 30 candidates, while NDA constituents Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) are contesting 26 and 11 seats, respectively. In the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal is contesting 13 seats, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) 10, CPI(M) 3 and APHLC 2. Other parties in the fray include AAP (18), UPPL (18), TMC (22), JMM (16), besides 258 Independents.

Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South have the highest number of candidates at 15 each, while nine constituencies -- Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok and Lakhipur -- have only two candidates each. Of the total contestants, 59 are women, with the Congress fielding the highest number at 14, followed by the BJP with seven. Other parties have given limited representation to women, while none of the candidates identifies as third gender. Key contests include Jalukbari, where Sarma is seeking a sixth consecutive term against Congress's Bidisha Neog, and Jorhat, where Gaurav Gogoi is seeking to make his assembly debut against BJP's Hitendranath Goswami.

In Nazira, Debabrata Saikia is attempting to retain his family stronghold against BJP's Mayur Borgohain. The Tamulpur seat in the Bodoland Territorial Region will witness a direct fight between Daimary and UPPL chief Pramod Boro. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is contesting from Binnakandi in a triangular contest against AGP's Shahabuddin Mazumdar and AJP's Rejaul Karim Chowdhury. In Sibsagar, Akhil Gogoi faces a three-cornered contest against BJP's Jayanta Hazarika and AGP's Pradip Hazarika. AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi is in a direct fight with BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi in Khowang, while AGP president and minister Atul Bora faces a triangular contest against Raijor Dal's Hari Prasad Saikia and former Independent MLA Jiten Gogoi in the Bokakhat constituency.