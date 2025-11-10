Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar election: India-Nepal border points closed ahead of 2nd phase

The second phase of polling will take place on November 11, and results will be declared on November 14

Police personnel keep vigil amid 'Bihar bandh' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway station in Patna,
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:01 AM IST
Various India-Nepal border points have been closed for 72 hours ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election scheduled for November 11.

"The election is scheduled to be held on 11 November in Bihar, India. From a security perspective, we have halted border crossings," Mahottari Assistant Chief District Officer, Sanjay Kumar Pokhrel, told ANI.

"All border points in Mahottari district have been sealed... The border points were closed from 6 pm yesterday (Saturday)," he added.

Meanwhile, as campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Sunday, top leaders from the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan made their final push to win voters ahead of polling on November 11.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a massive rally in Sasaram, set a strong nationalist tone, warning of a "decisive response" to any future terror attacks while announcing plans for a defence corridor in Bihar.

"On this sacred land of Shaktipeeth, I am saying, if terrorists fire a bullet, hum goli ka jawab goley se denge," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would establish an ordnance factory in the state.

In Patna, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reaffirmed NDA unity and said that Nitish Kumar will continue to remain Chief Minister if NDA returns to power in the state. "Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister today and will remain so," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, intensified his attack on the BJP-led government, alleging "vote theft" and urging Bihar's youth to stay vigilant.

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes," Gandhi said, calling on Gen Z voters to "protect their future." He also accused the Centre of neglecting Bihar's industrial potential, asserting, "I want that instead of Made in China, Made in Bihar should be written on mobile phones."

From the NDA's side, Union Minister Rajnath Singh framed the election as a choice between development and the "jungle raj" of the past.

"You have to decide whether to make Bihar a developed Bihar or take it back to jungle raj. India will become Viksit only when Bihar becomes Viksit," he said at rallies in Gaya and Kaimur, announcing that Bihar will soon have its own defence corridor to boost local industries and employment.

With the campaign now closed, Bihar stands at a critical juncture. The second phase of polling will take place on November 11, and results will be declared on November 14.

The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. The newcomer Jan Suraaj party is also giving tough competition to the NDA and the MGB.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

