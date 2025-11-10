EC has not done justice to Bihar over vote deletions in SIR: D K Shivakumar

Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Monday alleged the Election Commission has not done justice to the Bihar electorate as it has deleted a large number of poor voters and those seeking jobs outside the state from the electoral rolls.

He claimed the EC was conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after admitting that "something wrong" was committed by "misusing its office".

Shivakumar was here to present the 1.12 crore signatures collected from across Karnataka as part of the Congress' "Vote chor, gaddi chhod" campaign.

"The Election Commission has not given justice to Bihar voters," he claimed, alleging that the votes of the poor and those migrating outside Bihar in search of jobs were deleted on a large scale during the SIR exercise.

Shivakumar, however, did not answer any queries on whether he raised the issue of the change of chief ministership in Karnataka with the party high command. "I am not here to speak on politics. I am here to save democracy, to save votes. I don't want to give any political answer," he said. Shivakumar said he was in the national capital as the president of the Karnataka Congress and not as the deputy chief minister, as it was his responsibility to ensure that democracy is saved and the votes of the poor are not deleted. "One man, one vote should be ensured and irregularities should be removed," he said.

"We know that the Constitution and autonomy of institutions are being misused. We are urging them to give us justice; injustice should not flow from the seat of justice. We are trying to educate the entire country." Shivakumar asserted that "vote theft" did happen and those responsible should quit office. "I hope good days are coming," he said. The senior Congress leader alleged that after the SIR announcement, there have been several cases of the deletion of votes. He thanked the Supreme Court for giving direction on this issue. Shivakumar said since Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge took up a major investigation into "vote chori" at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, the party has collected 1,12,41,000 signatures from across Karnataka.