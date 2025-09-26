Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
₹10,000 direct transfer for 7.5 mn women as PM Modi launches Bihar scheme

The ₹7,500-cr scheme, launched ahead of the Bihar polls, will provide ₹10,000 each to 7.5 million women, aiming to boost self-employment, livelihoods, and financial empowerment

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which the government will transfer ₹10,000 each into the bank accounts of 7.5 million women in the state.
 
The ₹7,500-crore scheme is an initiative of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar and is aimed at promoting women’s empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities, news agency PTI reported.
 
The launch of Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana comes ahead of the Assembly elections. PM Modi launched the scheme virtually. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other ministers also joined it through video conference from Patna.
 

Details of Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

 
Citing a senior official, the report said, “Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to one woman from each family, for livelihood activities of their choice, fostering economic independence and social empowerment.”
 
 
Each beneficiary will receive an initial transfer of ₹10,000 via direct benefit transfer (DBT), with the possibility of additional financial support of up to ₹2 lakh in subsequent phases, the official added.

According to the release, the scheme will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, thereby fostering economic independence and social empowerment.
 
The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary’s choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.
 
Further, the scheme will be community-driven, in which, along with financial support, community resource persons connected to Self Help Groups (SHGs) will provide training to support them. To support the sale of their produce, Gramin Haat-Bazaars will be further developed in Bihar.
 
The launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will feature a statewide programme across multiple administrative levels in the state — district, block, cluster, and village — with over 10 million women witnessing the programme, it added.
 
In a post on X, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary wrote, “A historic day for the daughters and sisters of Bihar. PM Narendra Modi Ji will transfer a total amount of ₹7,500 crore, ₹10,000 each to 75 lakh women beneficiaries of Bihar under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana through video conferencing.” [sic]
 
He further added, “This will not only provide financial assistance to women for self-employment but will also prove to be a strong step towards making them self-reliant and empowered.”

Topics : Narendra Modi Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 women empowerment BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

