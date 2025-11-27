No requests for EVM check from defeated candidates in Bihar election: EC

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Poll authorities in Bihar have not received any application from candidates who were defeated in the recently-held Assembly polls with a request for EVM burnt-memory or microcontroller verification, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

It said no similar request was received for the eight Assembly bypolls held along with the second phase of polling in the Bihar election on November 11.

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the EC had issued revised standard operating procedures on post-counting checking and the verification of burnt memory or microcontroller of electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 17, under which candidates at serial number 2 or 3, behind the highest-polled candidates, could seek checking and verification of EVMs within seven days of the declaration of the poll results.