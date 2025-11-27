Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / No requests for EVM check from defeated candidates in Bihar election: EC

No requests for EVM check from defeated candidates in Bihar election: EC

Election Commission said no similar request was received for the eight Assembly bypolls held along with the second phase of polling in the Bihar election on November 11

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
Election Commission of India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Poll authorities in Bihar have not received any application from candidates who were defeated in the recently-held Assembly polls with a request for EVM burnt-memory or microcontroller verification, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

It said no similar request was received for the eight Assembly bypolls held along with the second phase of polling in the Bihar election on November 11.

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the EC had issued revised standard operating procedures on post-counting checking and the verification of burnt memory or microcontroller of electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 17, under which candidates at serial number 2 or 3, behind the highest-polled candidates, could seek checking and verification of EVMs within seven days of the declaration of the poll results.

The results of the Bihar election and Assembly bypolls were announced on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar cabinet 2025: Who are the ministers in Nitish Kumar's new team?

Samrat Choudhary named BJP leader in Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha named deputy

Premium

Datanomics: Incumbents boosted JD(U) and BJP vote share in Bihar

Rajeev Shukla backs Rahul Gandhi after poor performance in Bihar polls

Bihar election results HIGHLIGHTS: NDA leaders meet Nitish Kumar over govt formation

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsIndia NewsElection CommissionSupreme Court

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story