Phulwari Assembly election results 2025: Counting of votes begins in Bihar

The counting process for the Bihar Assembly elections started at 8 am today. According to the directions from the Election Commission of India, postal ballot counting began first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections went to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. In the 2025 assembly elections, the state saw a record voter turnout in both phases, with the overall turnout at 67.13 per cent, making it the highest since 1951. The overall turnout has increased by 9.62 percentage points compared to the 2020 Assembly elections, when it stood at 57.29 per cent.

Follow Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE The turnout in the first phase was recorded at 65.08 per cent, while in the second phase, 68.76 per cent of voters went to the polls. Phulwari Assembly elections Phulwari, a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes in Patna district, has a mix of Dalit, Muslim, and other communities. It reflects many of Bihar’s key issues, such as caste balance, reservation, and development in semi-urban areas, making it an important constituency. The result here could indicate how other reserved seats across the state cast their votes. Phulwari: Key candidates The key candidates in Bihar's Phulwari constituency include Jan Suraaj Party's Shashi Kant Prasad, who is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Arun Kumar Rajak and Janata Dal United's Shyam Rajak. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)'s Gopal Ravidas is the incumbent from the Phulwari seat.