Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Axis My India exit poll predicts tight NDA win in Bihar elections

Axis My India exit poll predicts tight NDA win in Bihar elections

Axis My India's exit poll projects a narrow National Democratic Alliance victory in Bihar, with the RJD as the single largest party and the NDA expected to cross the majority mark

BJP supporters react during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

BJP supporters react during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

In its prediction released on Wednesday for the Bihar Assembly elections, Axis My India projected a close race, with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) slightly ahead of the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and likely to cross the majority mark of 122 seats.
 
What does Axis My India project for the NDA and MGB?
  The poll predicted that the NDA could win between 121 and 141 seats, while the MGB is likely to secure 98–118 seats. It also projected 0–2 seats for the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj party. The vote share difference between the NDA and MGB is expected to be just two percentage points, with the NDA at 43 per cent and the MGB at 41 per cent. Jan Suraaj is estimated to get 4 per cent.
 
 

Which parties lead in the seat projections? 
According to the party-wise forecast, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could emerge as the single largest party, winning 67–76 seats. The Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] is projected to secure 56–62 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 50–56 seats, Congress with 17–21 seats, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) with 3–5 seats, and the Left parties with 10–14 seats. 
 
What do voters prefer for the next chief minister? 
The exit poll revealed that 34 per cent of respondents want RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the next chief minister, while 22 per cent prefer incumbent Nitish Kumar of JD(U) to continue in office.
 
What is the gender-wise voting pattern? 
Axis My India’s gender-wise data showed the NDA securing 41 per cent of male votes and 45 per cent of female votes, compared to the MGB’s 42 per cent male and 40 per cent female support.
 
How do other exit polls compare? 
Most other exit polls released on Tuesday after the second phase of voting also predicted an NDA victory. Today’s Chanakya forecast 160 seats for the NDA (±12 margin), 77 for the MGB, and six for others.
 
Exit polls are based on voter interviews conducted after polling and may vary significantly from the final results.
 
The NDA alliance includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The MGB—or INDIA bloc—comprises the RJD, Congress, Left parties, and VIP.
 
The Bihar Assembly elections were held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with results scheduled for November 14. In the 2020 polls, the RJD was the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by the BJP with 74, JD(U) 43, and Congress 19. 
Exit pollster NDA MGB Others
Axis My India 121-141 98-118 1-7
Today’s Chanakya 160 (+/- 12) 77 (+/- 12) 6 (+/- 3)
 

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 National Democratic Alliance indian politics

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

