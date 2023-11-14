Chhattisgarh polls: Baghel failed to fulfill promises, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh has failed to fulfill various promises made by Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at Ekatma Parisar, the BJP's Raipur city office in Chhattisgarh, Thakur said, "I have come here to tell you about the "jhoothe" (false) and "adhure" (uncompleted) promises of the Congress which it had made in 2018. Every government has to present its report card to the people after five years, but CM Baghel has been trying to run away from keeping its report card as well as from investigation into the alleged scam. Run Bhupesh run. How much will you run?"

He further added that after the Mahadev betting app scam came to light, the chief minister has been roaming around by covering his face. "For five years, the Chief Minister's Office had been giving protection to "sattebaji" (betting) as Bhu-Pay was going on," Thakur said.

However, he said, all this will not happen anymore as there will be no Congress government in the state.

Thakur further said that the Congress has a "soft approach" in tackling terrorism and claimed that thousands of people died in the country in terror incidents due to its wrong policies.

Talking about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement on the killings of children in bombings in Gaza, Thakur said, "I feel some people support terrorism. The Congress is greedy to remain in power. In the country as well as the state, their wrong policies have led to the deaths of thousands of people (in terror incidents)."

He added, "The Congress always had a soft approach towards terrorism. Whenever blasts took place in different parts of the country, Mauni Baba remained silent as the remote control was in the hands of someone else."

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded last week, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.