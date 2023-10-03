Chhattisgarh polls: CM Bhupesh Baghel rides motorbike in Durg to lead yatra

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel rode a motorcycle in his Assembly constituency in Durg district on Monday to lead the "Bharosa Yatra" organised by the Congress.

The "Bharosa Yatra" aims to propagate the work carried out by the ruling Congress party over the last five years in the state.

One-day-long "Bharosa Yatras" were also organised in the remaining 89 Assembly constituencies across the state by the Congress party to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

During these yatras, the Congress party highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by the Baghel government, contrasting them with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged neglect of the state's residents during its 15-year rule from 2003 to 2018.

The 40-kilometre-long yatra, which started from Selud village in the Patan Assembly constituency in Durg district, saw CM Baghel accompanied by several party leaders and workers.

During the yatra's launch, CM Baghel refuted claims made by the Prime Minister in his recent rally in Bilaspur, stating, "The Prime Minister misled people by saying that the Centre procured every single grain of paddy from farmers in the state. Who has opened the paddy procurement centres? Who has decided to procure 2,000 kg of paddy per acre? All these works have been carried out by the state government."

Also Read BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: 93-year-old to vote for first time in Kanker Chhattisgarh govt launches housing scheme for homeless families in state PM Modi to inaugurate NMDC's plant, new rail lines in Chhattisgarh's Bastar AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for C'garh, MP assembly elections Only BJP can fulfil aspirations of people, says PM in Chhattisgarh PM Modi to attend concluding ceremony of Parivartan Yatras in Chhattisgarh

He added that during the tenure of the "double-engine" government in Chhattisgarh from 2014 to 2018, led by PM Modi at the Centre and Raman Singh at the state level, the decision was made to procure only 10 quintals per acre from farmers instead of 15 quintals.

CM Baghel emphasised that his government has strengthened the local economy and improved people's lives. "We have enhanced education, health, and infrastructure in the last five years," he stated.

"Bastar Bandh" on Wednesday

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the NMDC Steel Limited Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar on Wednesday.

CM Baghel announced that the Congress will observe a peaceful "Bastar Bandh" on Wednesday to protest the Centre's plan to privatise the newly commissioned Nagarnar Steel Plant of NMDC in Bastar.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of spreading rumours about alleged irregularities in recruitment by the State Public Service Commission (PSC).