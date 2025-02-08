The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears on track to reclaim Delhi after nearly three decades, as the party has won 28 seats and is leading in 20 out of 70 Assembly seats. To form the government, the party needs to cross the halfway mark of 36.

ALSO READ: How BJP ended AAP's 10-year rule and took back Delhi after 27 years If the trends continued the same till the end of counting of votes, it would mean the end of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) 10-year rule.

During the elections, the BJP’s campaign was centered on continuing AAP’s popular welfare schemes while promising “double engine development” and a tougher stance on alleged corruption within the Kejriwal-led government.

Let's take a closer look at the key factors that contributed to the BJP's long-awaited comeback in Delhi, as outlined in a report by The Indian Express.

Middle class discontent and AAP’s struggles

AAP, once heralded as a party of the middle class, seems to have lost its grip on this critical voter base. Over the years, AAP’s focus on welfare measures— such as free electricity (up to 200 units) and free bus travel for women— shifted its image to a party catering primarily to lower-income groups.

The middle class, which comprises an estimated 67.16 per cent of Delhi’s population according to a 2022 report by the People Research on India’s consumer economy, was left disillusioned by deteriorating infrastructure, poor civic amenities, and a lack of attention to their concerns.

Considering this shift as an opportunity, the BJP actively engaged with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and strategically announced a significant tax cut in the Union Budget— moves that seem to have benefited BJP in this election greatly. In contrast, Kejriwal’s late announcements to address middle-class issues appeared insufficient to convince voters.

‘AAP-Plus’ strategy: Welfare without disruption

Despite previously criticising welfare schemes as “revadis” (freebies), the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assured Delhi voters that none of AAP’s existing welfare programmes would be discontinued. According to the report, this reassurance neutralised AAP’s claim that a BJP victory would end benefits for the poor.

Civic woes and infrastructure backlash

The deteriorating condition of Delhi’s roads, sewers, and garbage collection became a significant electoral issue, particularly in middle- and upper-middle-class neighbourhoods. Overflowing drains, potholes, and irregular waste management fuelled voter anger. Since AAP also controlled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), it could not attribute these failures to the central government or the Lieutenant Governor (LG).

AAP leaders had previously admitted that civic issues had become a pan-Delhi problem rather than being confined to unauthorised colonies. “We could not improve roads or ensure better garbage management… In gated colonies and middle- and upper middle-class areas, the poor condition of the roads has emerged as a significant issue,” a senior AAP leader told The Indian Express before the elections.

The LG vs AAP power struggle

Mostly, AAP blamed its inability to improve Delhi’s infrastructure on constant friction with the LG. However, voters seem to have concluded that a BJP government would ensure smoother governance, aligning with the party’s “double engine” pitch—where state and central governments work in harmony.

Anti-incumbency and leadership gaps

After nearly a decade in power, AAP also faced anti-incumbency. The party acknowledged this by making last-minute changes to its candidate list, but the efforts were too little, too late. Several sitting MLAs were perceived as unapproachable and disconnected from their constituents, further alienating voters.

As Delhi prepares for a leadership change, all eyes will be on how the BJP balances its commitment to continuing welfare schemes while delivering on its promises of infrastructure development and governance efficiency.