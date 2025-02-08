Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat in Delhi polls: 'Accept people's mandate'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accepted the people's mandate and conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly election. He also congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its return to power in the national capital after 27 years.

In a video message, Kejriwal acknowledged the election outcome with humility and urged the BJP to fulfill the promises that resonated with voters.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP on this victory and hope they will fulfill all the promises for which people have voted for them," he stated.

Reflecting on AAP’s decade-long governance, Kejriwal highlighted significant strides in health, education, and infrastructure. He assured that his party would continue to work for the people, even from the Opposition benches.

Kejriwal's stunning defeat in New Delhi bastion In a major blow, Kejriwal lost his stronghold, the prestigious New Delhi constituency, to BJP’s Parvesh Verma by a margin of 3,182 votes. Verma, a two-time West Delhi MP and the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, achieved a remarkable victory against the IAS-turned-politician, who rose to prominence during the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement. "We have done a lot of work in the fields of health, education, and infrastructure over the last 10 years. We will not only serve as a constructive Opposition but will also stay connected with the people and keep working for them," he added.

Kejriwal had previously secured the New Delhi seat in 2013 by defeating then-chief minister and Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit. He went on to win with massive margins in 2015 and 2020. However, this election saw a dramatic reversal, reflecting AAP’s declining fortunes amid corruption allegations and governance controversies.

Verma, a seasoned RSS associate, took a strong stance against Kejriwal throughout the campaign, accusing him of failing to address civic issues in the constituency. In a symbolic protest against the AAP chief’s governance, he even drowned an effigy of Kejriwal in the polluted Yamuna River.

After securing his victory, Verma took a veiled dig at AAP, tweeting, "The darkness has gone, the sun rose, the lotus bloomed. Delhi has chosen development. This victory is of Delhi's faith, this victory is for the future of Delhi."

Kejriwal’s statements resurface amid election loss

As Kejriwal and AAP grappled with defeat, old videos resurfaced on social media, showing the AAP leader declaring that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP could never defeat his party in Delhi.

"I want to tell Narendra Modi that you cannot defeat us, the Aam Aadmi Party, in Delhi in this birth. You will have to take another birth," Kejriwal had said at a public gathering in 2023.

Another clip from 2017 showed him asserting, "We are the masters of Delhi. These people are not the masters of Delhi; they will follow our orders."

These resurfaced remarks added to the dramatic shift in the political landscape, as BJP not only defeated Kejriwal but also swept back into power after 27 years.

What this loss means for Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s defeat in New Delhi marks the lowest point in his political career. His narrative of “clean politics” and the image of an ‘aam aadmi’ (common man) suffered major blows due to corruption allegations, his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy scam, and the controversial ‘Sheesh Mahal’ row.

The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy became a key election issue, with Verma repeatedly attacking Kejriwal for allegedly spending Rs 33 crore on extravagant renovations of his official residence during the Covid-19 pandemic. The scandal tarnished Kejriwal’s credibility and eroded the appeal of ‘Brand Kejriwal,’ which had once promised simple, accountable governance.

As BJP prepares to govern Delhi, Kejriwal and AAP face an uphill battle to reclaim lost ground. With the party now in Opposition, its future strategies and ability to rebuild its image will be crucial in determining its political survival in the national capital.